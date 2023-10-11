Legal Public Notice 10/11/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/27/2023 @ 1:00pm Tequila Howard clothes/ Hattie Crayton Furniture, storage cases, suit cases.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on October 20, 2023 at 12:00PM.Denzel Willis - Clothes,Boxes;House hold Appliances ::Shanika Gardner -House -Ware,Pictures,Boxes,Totes,clothes::Carlissia Smith :Boxes;Hair Product,Totes,House Hold Items-.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez - Boxes, tool box. John Salazar - Household goods. Yannery Santana - toys, boxes. Anthony Stahlman - totes, bike.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando FL 32822(407) 212-5890 on 11/2/2023 10:15am George Diaz - books, shoes, toys, chairs, tool box Jaime Barreto - Couch, dresser, tv, speaker box, bags, boxes David Dar - shoes, clothes, records, books Angely Gonzalez - music instruments, patio furniture, tires, go kart, lawn mower Maricel Rodriquez - mattress, music instruments, tv, clothes, hand and power tools.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 31st, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Schmidt-Furniture and Tools, Twana Frink-Furniture, Alexandria Develasco-Boxes, Jamal Thomas-Office Furniture, Maurice Tobias-Household Items, Latarsha Tasha Frazier-Household Items, HELEN MCLAUGHLIN-Salon Items, Delray Herring-Household Items, Eldora Berridge-Household Items, Dionne Jackson-Household Items, Lester Filer-DJ equipment, Resheena Mccray-Household Items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 27, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Ginine Principe- Furniture, household items. Robert Gossett - household items, keyboard.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4020 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 480-2932 on October 31st, 2023 at 12:00PM - Micah Brooks-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Bins, Chimisha Chery-Household Goods/Furniture,TV/Stereo Equipment, Aaron Johnson-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, La-Meka Allen-Household Goods/Furniture, Hozel Ready-Household Goods/Furniture, Marisol Rivera-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Athena Figueroa-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Bins, Keartis Curry-Household Goods/Furniture, Elizabeth Goodman-Household Goods/Furniture, Alexander Brindamour-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Eric Marshall-Household Goods/Furniture, Danny Cejas-Tools/Appliances, Christmas Tree, Bins, Gabriel Purscell-Household Goods/Furniture, Joyce Adams-Household Goods/Furniture, Courtney Denmark-Walden -Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Keyshia Encarnacion-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Cynthis Leon-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Computers, Christopher Gomez-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equipment, Christin Lee Morton-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 10/27/23 at 12:00 PM: Ashley Blanks: Bed, dresser, mattress; Cameo Ellis: Boxes, furniture; Christopher Davis: Moving boxes; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Felicia Redden: household goods; Gloria Phillips: 1 bedroom, hutch; Jeremy Backer; household goods; LaTarsha Ingram: household goods; OneSuite Stay/Sonya Fernandez: Furniture home goods; Robert Cooper: household goods; Rontinus Nedd: 2 Couches, Bed, Tv, Dresser, Small appliances; Stanley Pierre: household goods; Tanya Castillo: household goods; Tynisha Wimberly: Boxes, furniture; Veronica Wall: household goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 31, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Lashonda Tishale Rogers, Lashonda Rogers: Household furniture .Belinda Ortiz: appliances,furniture,household items, clothing. Juan Morillo: King bed, foundation and bins. Sheree Whitfield: mini fridge, dresser, boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on October 27th, 2023 12:15PM - Bobbie Jones- Household goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on October 27, 2023 at 12:00PM. Reyonda Smith- Clothes,shoes,luggage :: Jonathan Armstrong-Luggage,Bags ,Boxes,Totes,clothes::Raul Ortiz Jr. :Boxes; Dirt Bikes, House Hold Items,Totes:Birgitta Howard - Mattress,Clothes,Boxes,Shoes,House hold Appliances: Brooke Edwards-Entertainment Center,Clothes,Table,Computer Monitor:Sasha Thompson -Shoes, House hold Appliance, Totes: Joyce Febero-Boxes,Totes,Bags,House hold Apppliances,Kitchen -Ware: Tammy Arthur-House Hold Appliances, Washer and Dryer.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage, 1170 W State Rd 434 Longwood, FL, 32750 - (407) 602-3999 October 31st, 2023 12:00 PM Takeisha L Lamar - Household Goods/Furniture Frederick Tanzer - Household Goods/Furniture Liliana Granger - Household Goods/Furniture Amy Kelly - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landsc Nildy Rios - Household Goods/Furniture Raisa Lawson - Household Goods/Furniture Isaiah De Jesus - Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Dawn Weatherbee - Household Goods/Furniture Eric Young - Household Goods/Furniture Gustavo Cruz - Household Goods/Furniture Chantell Landry - Household Goods/Furniture.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 1, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain totes Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 2, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 4077772278: Cynthia Anderson: personal belongings, Washer, Dryer,2 Refrigerators; Joseph Mitchell: personal Belongings, Keyboard, Chairs, Wheelchair, Luggage; Cory Johnson: personal belongings, fishing poles, TV, Bed, Couch, Tools Box, wall Art, power tools; Angela Barilka: personal Belongings, Computer, Totes, toys, bed, dining set, chairs, end tables; Madeleine Desmornes: Bags ,Books, Boxes, Toys, wall art, computer; Jamari Trower: Lawn Mower , Boat Motor; Chris Perry: Stools, Rims, Hand truck , wet/dry vac, cooler; Totes; Ashley Portwood: homegoods, furniture; Kimberly Mira: bikes, totes, toys, tool box, wagon The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Timothy D. Shea: personal belongings, Cage, desk, lamp; Trenee Andrews: personal belongings, luggage, beddings, stroller; Sharmeen Sanchez: furniture, personal belongings, briefcase, shredder, weights, boxing items; Ricky Hilliard: furniture, personal belongings, deer heads, turkey, artwork, mirror; Tamara Dungca: furniture, electronics, personal belongings, outdoor furniture, shed, rug, décor; Ryan M. Molina: personal belongings, purse, table, toddler toilet, vacuum, stroller; Kadeem Him Rentals: furniture, personal belongings, headboard; Jose Alequin Jr: furniture, electronics, personal belongings, power tools, cooler, luggage, lamp, mixer, vacuum; Patricia Fischer: furniture, electronics, personal belongings, wall art, luggage, speakers, lamps, tv; Joaquin Rivera: furniture, tv, personal belongings, mirror, wall décor, luggage, DVDs, video games, walker, ironing board, car seat; Angie Giurtino: toys, bike, car seat, baby carrier, crib, play pin, bouncer, speakers, stereo system, bed frame, ironing board; Camille Walker: furniture, Tv, personal belongings, scooter, mirror, pots, fishing pole, tire pump, basketball; Sharmeen Sanchez: dehumidifier, car jack, air paint sprayer, door, car jumping cable, *black Chevrolet, *white Pontiac NOT INCLUDED IN SALE*; Qui Dang: Furniture, appliances, personal Belongings, shelves, hand tools, mirror, Boogie boards, lamp, bike; Melody Espy: furniture, personal belongings, lamp shades, shelves, wall décor; Christhian A Andino: furniture, personal belongings, hand tolls, ladder dog cage, lamp, artwork, crockpot, PPE Gear; Jeffrey Hirschkorn: furniture, electronics, personal belongings, power tools, tool box, Derek Jeter bobble head, jumping cables, tire, coffee table; Sharmeen Sanchez: flooring, painting tools, air filter, hand tools, power tools; Keiara K. Cruz: Furniture, tv, personal belongings, power tools, mini fridge, luggage, step stool, art work, helmet, duffle bag, area rug, printer; Jason Rassman: Furniture, personal belongings, file cabinet, lamps, bikes, car seat, luggage, car speaker, trunk lockers, headboard; Steven Watkins: Table, personal belongings, tool box, desk, luggage, bowling ball bags, artwork, cabinets; Amber Register: personal belongings, DVDs, artwork, shelves, backpack, purse, fan; Evan M Fails: Personal belongings , wall décor, door, canopy bag; Nicholas Melendez: personal belongings, car jack, bags, storage bins; Michael Garcilazo: furniture, Tv, mattress, Fan; Rikianne Patterson: Personal belongings, Christmas tree, umbrella; Cindy Vasquez: Personal belongings, bookbags, picture frames, bags; Sharmeen Sanchez: 1940 Chevy Special* NOT INCLUDED IN SALE*. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Keisha Quaintance: furniture, boxes, clothes, wall art; Juan Franco: furniture, boxes, totes, wall art; Antameina Graham: furniture, boxes, bins, toolbox, carpet cleaner; Antameina Graham: furniture, tv, boxes, clothes, Ms Pac Man, tool chest, guitar, washer, dryer; Wilmir C Lopez: furniture, refrigerator, boxes, totes, luggage; Ranira Johnson: furniture, boxes, *Jeep Renegade NOT INCLUDED IN SALE*; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: furniture, tv, boxes, clothes, laptop, printer; Lawson Products: paint cans, plywood; Patren Mattadeen: boxes, bags, clothes, lawn mower, desk; Tiffany Woods: boxes, totes, golf clubs; Patricia King: boxes, art materials, tables; Lindsay Austin: boxes, toys, furniture; Nicole Marrero: furniture, boxes, holiday décor; Patren Mattadeen: furniture, boxes, washer, dryer, piano; David Smith: furniture, toys, paintings; Gary Spearin: furniture, sports equipment, holiday décor; Katrina Clark: table, totes, portable scooter, oxygen machine, tent, carpet cleaner; James Vasil: boxes, totes, holiday décor; Lydia Taylor: mattress, boxes, luggage; Zachary Franciscus; vanity mirror dresser, Makayla Miranda: chairs, toys, boxes, stroller, car seat; Roberto Estevez: furniture, boxes, toys; Tyler Palmer: furniture, boxes, cat tree; Edmond Paul: dresser, tv, toys, sports equipment, luggage; Jonathan Okoye: tv, boxes, car parts. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando FL 32825, 4079016180: Harrison Johnson, Jr: bike, washer, dryer, weight bench, pool, tool, speaker; Aileen Perez: bed frame, futon, mini fridge, holiday decor, lamp, luggage; Carl Anthony Ortiz: artwork, sleeping bags; Pablo Velazquez: bike, trunk, toy car, light, TV mount; John Drimbea Rojas: powered wheelchair, regular wheelchair, pots and pans, lawn mower, sink, bedding, cot; Andre Evans: air mattress; Colinia Tyson: luggage, cooler, air pump, freezer, glass table; Amanda Salinas: totes, guitar case, art supplies, décor; Amizaday Mercado: lawn mower, artwork, weights, carpet cleaner, beach canopy; Kathleen Sengbusch: couch, personal belongings; Rommel Chenet: Household goods, boxes, totes, tv box; Tierra Latimore: Household goods, toys, China cabinet, fan, shelf, lamp, lawn care equipment; Brent Reid: Stroller, surfboard, mirror, tools, speakers and décor: Brent Reid: Mirror, typewriter, shelving, artwork and bulbs; Landon Morris: Desks, clothes, dry erase board, cooler and skate board; Carlos Molina Ramos: Household furniture, chairs, bed frame, night stand, gate, baskets, lamp shades and décor; Latoya Small: Rug, night stand, box spring, bedding, bows and arrows; Gary Galloway: Piano, ottoman and furniture dolly; Carlos Fermaint Concepcion: Chair, table, boxes, bicycle and shelves; Cacharael Hodges-Young: Chair, dining set, dryer, dryer and Christmas tree; Jasmine Ware: chair, couch, dresser, mattress, dryer, washer, tv and bed frame; Kista Thorsby: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, boxes, luggage, purse, artwork and clothes; Benjamin Houchton: totes, drum set, two table saw, luggage, tools, armoire and tv stand; Jada Gray: bags, boxes, clothes and toys; Eurick Dorsett: mattress, tv, bags, clothes and hand tools; Christy Vasquez: water fountain, chair and table; Lauren Romero: bags, boxes, totes and desk; Big Horn Company: trampoline, cooler, grill, toy car and boxes; Owen Moore: filing cabinet, suit case, head board, chair and boxes; Shakira Velazquez: chair, dresser, mattress, table, boxes, vacuum, bedding and bike; Isaac Tapia: camping tent, candles, hookah chair and totes; Gilberto Luis Rivera: cooking utensils, printer, jumping cables and clothes; Kadiejah Nelson: bed frame; Jose Torres: barber chair, safe, artwork, shoes; LEONARDA RAMOS: tv, bags, boxes, vacuum and cooler; Christopher Foster: chair, couch, hand tools, shop vac and car parts; William Greenberg: bins, bags, boxes, Christmas stuff and a Christmas tree. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Tyler Feightner- Furniture, Pillows; Jessica Shaver- Tool box, Boxes, Totes; Samara Walton- Industrial Fridge, Restaurant chairs and tables; Jerry Dankers- Clothes, Luggage; Blair Hischuck- Universal Mardi gras sign, Guitar, Boxes; Stephanie Draper- Mini cooler, Luggage, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; Alison Webb household items, clothes; Christopher Elsis file and boxes; Brandin Norfleet bins; Erlan Rodriguez household goods; Sabrenia Kelley-Lewis furniture, home goods, electronics; Erlan Rodriguez building materials; Makendy Beaubrun home goods; Josephine Hansen boxes; Amanda Merryman Balestriero home good and furniture; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Julian Perez-Household goods, Jose Encarnacion-Household goods, Palmer Cox-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Reshawna Saunders- Ford Passenger Van; Chyanne Pichelman- Household items, Kitchen items, Cloths; Jon Alicea- Posters, Collectables, Toys; Nathalia Small- Household Items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Alexander P Tumaniszwili-shop tools, household goods; Felix Sanchez-clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Anthony Fournier, House items. Jose Font; 1 bedroom fully furnished. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: James Wright, motorcycle; Brenda Zuniga, full size bed, bookshelves; Jalen Scott, bed, desk, tv stand, clothes; Jesus Serrano, small tools; Walter Ingles, boxes, totes, dishes; Chiseah Rubiera, appliance and furniture; Faith Based Logistics LLC, washer, dryer, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Zuleimie Yvelisse Baez Mojica: Mattress, boxes, totes, bags, HHG, medical supplies, oxygen tanks, oxygen machine; Latoscha S Nobles: HHG, dollies, pressure washer, countertop. Trey Varney: Household items, furniture, Holiday Décor, Large teddy bear The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: James Pearson: furniture, tools, boxes, bags, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on October 31,2023 at 12:00pm. Rick Hammond- Household, Rick Hammond-Household goods, Jason House-Household, Catherine Meyer-Household, Jon Reinhardt-Boxes, Alexis Habib- Household, Tyler Weaver-Tools, artwork, Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on October 31,2023 at 12:00pm. Jennifer Ruiz:household goods. Eugene A Butler Lll:household goods .Kayla Harris:household goods. Marvin Mackeyroy:household goods. Michael Cowdin:household goods. Adam Alo:household goods/tools. David Power:household goods. Timothy Walker:household goods. Bria Lee:household goods. Latonya Grant:household goods. Kia Thompson White:household goods. Christoper Patterson:household goods.Zacchaeus Winfrey:household goods.Toya Almore:household goods.Tailore Conyers:household goods.Brendalee Mchugh:household goods.Theresa Allen:household goods.Robert Santiago:household goods.Tameka Dixon-Blackwell:household goods.Agmarie Sanjurjo:household goods. Jalonee Treshau Hopkins:household goods.Dale Gordon:household goods. Michael Eason Sr:household goods.Michael Eason Sr:household goods.Anthony(Rick) Holley:household goods.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On October 31,2023 at 12:00 PM Latif Qadri Ð Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Rico Michel - Household Goods/Furniture Timmy McClain - Household Goods/Furniture Justice Morgan - Household Goods/Furniture Kathryn Mills - Household Goods/Furniture
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on October 31st, 2023 12:15PM Ð Milry Aristil-Household items, Craig Arthurs-Household items, Renand Myrtil- Household items, Dominique Fletcher-Household items, Rosemarie Darlington-Household items, Jasmine Annett Cleveland-Household items, Denise Randall-Household items, George Holiday-Household items, Oscar Coto Fiallos-Household items, Enrique Moran-Household items, Cheryl Jackson-Household items, Arbre Lee-Household items, Harold Hatcher-Household items, Naomi Anderson-Household items, Ceynon Tillman-Household items, Jeremy Gibson-Household items, Marilyn Paul-Wright-Household items, Christofait Beauvil-Household items, Jean Dor-Household items, Lisa Braham-Household items, Christian Ulysse-Household items, Passadieu Noel- Household items, Tegra Harp-Household items, Robert Gardepe-Household items, Mecell Robinson-Household items, Diamond Martin-Household items, Nicole Bray-Household items, Carlos Desiderio-Household items, Onri Cameron-Household items, Latoya Hicks-Household items, Moesha Mccoy-Household items, Christina Hopgood- Household items, Delonya Figueroa-Household items, Seebalack Lall-Household items, Wallace Lane-Household items, Joan Bennett-Household items, Joe Edwards-Household items, Terry Mulet-Household items, Kenneth Benjamin-Household items, Akyra Baker-Household items, Bryan Johnson-Household items, Jamal Charles- Household items, Kaydian Smith-Household items, Wendi Alexander -Household items, Leonardo Morales-Household items, Reginald Taylor-Household items, Andrew Arencibia- Household items, Steve Reveille-Household items, Oneck Delice-Household items, Brenton Knight-Household items, Mary Eutsey-Household items, Damon Lewis-Household items, Rashida Foster-Household items, Reeva Jones-Household items, Linda Kelley-Household items, Sabrina Rodgers-Household items, Mercedes Ares- Household items, Tasha Smith-Household items, Cedric Harp-Household items, Amy Graham-Household items, Kenneth Parker-Household items, Devontre Singleton-Household items, Kenneth Parker-Household items, Sharonda Hampton-Household items, Dashonia Renee Rackard-Household items, A'keyya Luckett-Household items,
Extra Space Storage/Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4650 S. Semoran Boulevard - Orlando, Fl 32822. 407-823-7734 on 10/31/23 at 12:00 PM. Luis Perez - Household Goods/Furniture. Jeri Kemp - Household Goods/Furniture. Christian Medina - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and made rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando, FL 32810 (727) 428-6564 on October 31th, 2023 12:00PM - Porscha Hunter- Household Items, Carlos Macias- Household Items, Jonathan Aldana- Household Items, Hubert Ferguson- Household Items, Catherine Baldwin- Household Items, James Dwight- Household Items, Ashana Farrington- Household Items, Nyasia Lyles- Household Items, Cadeisha Money Debroux- Household Items, Chelena Johnson- Household Items, Shondra Maulden- Household Items, Keshia Lindsay- Household Items, Gustavo Cruz- Tools, Sheldon Lewis- Household Items, Jaclyn Williams- Household Items, Daeja Jordan- Household Items, Robert Reed- Tools & Household Items, Jenny Nettleton- Household Items, Jenny Nettleton- Household Items, Terry Burton- Household Items, Nandi Lowe- Household Items, Alicia Cahill- Household Items, Jason Albury- Household Items, Artemio Rivera- Household Items, Sarah Dodson- Household Items, Aaisha Weaver- Household Items, Eugene Goss- Furniture & Tools, Baronville Kyle- Household Items & Tools, Audrika Fahie- Household Items, Ayshira Flowers- Household Items, Gloriae Guzman- Household Items, Uriel Jonqui- Household Items, Robert Reed- Household Items & Tools, Zeoninia Baker- Furniture, Vanessa Fuentes- Household Items, Dominique Saffold- Household Items, Renis L. Adkins- Tools, Koren Cloud- Household Items, Shawn Feldt- Household Items, Khaled Powell- Household Items, Shelia Baxter- Household Items, Albert Howard- Tools, LaQuanda Thompson- Household Items. Dorian Davis/Dorian Davis- 2013 Grey Nissan Altima SL VIN#: 1N4AL3AP9DN458367 OWNER: Danielle Riddlespriger, Damion Johnson- 2004 White Ford E350 VIN#: 1FDWE35L2YHA07735 OWNER: Damion Johnson. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of CLARA CAVITT, Petitioner, and SEAN DELL CAVITT, Respondent.CASE NO.: 2023-DR-1752. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: SEAN DELL CAVITT, 6655 NE 82 nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97220: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CLARA CAVITT C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before October 27, 2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue Sanford FL 32771 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/29/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. (Clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP22-409 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 08/30/2022, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christina Carol Harju (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-9830. IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L., Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY MEMBER CASE. TO: HIEN MY NGUYEN, LAST KNOWN: 712 Masala Drive #C, Orlando FL 32818. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 16th day of November, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated: 9/19/2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/Juan Vazquez, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP23-92 IN THE INTEREST OF:T.G. DOB: 03/07/2023, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Lauren Ohlinger, Transient. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee on November 14th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 257-3987 Telephone
[email protected]. By /s/ Christina Stewart, Esq., Attorney for the State of Florida. FBN: 1033034. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB: 01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Walter Bergeron (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB:01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherie Dees (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of DONALD LEE SMITH, Deceased. Case No: 2021-CP-002986-O, Probate Division. FORMAL NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION TO: Bryan Gordan 4873 Pat Ann Terrace Orlando, FL 32808 YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Homestead have been filed in this court and a true copy is attached to this notice. You are required to serve written defenses on the person giving notice within 20 days after service of this notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of the above court either before service or immediately thereafter with the Orange County Clerk of Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32803. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. Date of first publication: September 27, 2023.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on October 31st, 2023 12:00PM Carendy Jean-Household Goods/Furniture, Luveacia Moore-Household Goods/Furniture, Joseph Stiso-Household Goods/Furniture, Joseph D'Agostino-Household Goods/Furniture, Melik Green-Household, Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landsc, David Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Asha Williams-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Cynthia Stubbs-Household Goods/Furniture, Guerda Cadichon-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Nimrod Hennemann- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct, Dana Boone-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landsc, Bryana Clark-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
October 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
2. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
3. Cellphones W Robinson St & Takoma St.
4. Keys 6000 Blk of Narcoosee Rd.
5. Miscellaneous clothing, and electronics 2000 Blk of Hillcrest St.
6. Backpack w/ electronics 185 George Desalvia Way.
7. Misc cellphones & electronics 100 Blk of W Church St.
8. Cellphones 4000 Blk of Old Winter Garden Rd.
9. Celphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
10. Cellphone S Rio Grande Ave. & L B Mcleod Rd.
11. Cellphone 1000 Blk W South St.
12. Backpack w/ misc clothing & electronics 4000 Blk of Conroy Rd.
13. Cellphone 100 Blk of E Pine St.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 10/26/2023 : B202 Bernie Wilkerson, B199 Bernie Wilkerson, B204 Michelle Torres, B214 Ashlyn Williams, B100 Larry Finney, A113 Ana Garcia, D182 Jacky Calderon.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 80 Lloyd McCormack 104 Larry Thompson 111 Larry Thompson 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 236 John O’Neal 246 Therese Tucker 368 Sergio S Rodriguez Rojas 380 Yamira Canavaciolo 444 Kandy Ginger Green 459 Dellon Reid 493 Melissa Simpler 526 Tonya Wolfe 539 Brianna Marshall 547 Eddil Nateo 550 Melanie Perry Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 76 Sandra Lewis 92 Shayne Moore 109 Shervontay Chukes 139 Errol Prescod 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 161 Yolanda Jones 178 chatara Battles 186 Gwendolyn Lafrance Reynolds 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 219 Lesly Ann Reed 225 Tiffany Elaine Cuyler 253 MIcheal Neslon 279 Chandra Elaine Cuyler 313 Tammi Jones 329 Adioron Bovil Accema 337 Betline Suimelus 408 Shanae Johnson 533 Adrian Collins 538 Callixta Deterville 553 Robert Leon White 560 Solana Eugene 615 Gentry Michael 643 Francisco Nina 247A Bennette James Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0103 Precious Mcgee 0627 Indera Hiralal 0701 Kayla Margarit Vazquez 1226 El Hadji Abdou Doop 1302 Cinque Rawlins-Jones 1304 Tomas Metzger 1610 George Diaz 1715 Ronald Lee Johnson 1734 Isys Kali Rodriguez 1749 Francisco Gonzalez-Velez 2414 Charles Thomas Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1061 Erica Follins 2062 Latosha Demonia 3043 Courtney Hixson 3185 Lakisha Perry 3218 Ivette Puerta 3254 Derrick Cooper, III 4083 Marta Diaz 4094 Irma Garcia 4095 William Greenberg 5039 Ny-Juree Liggins 6022 Jacquelyn Bellino 6033 Felicia Heath.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
10/22/2023 at 13:00
4XSGB2026WG007771
HAULMARK 1998
2GNALDEK8C6228716
CHEV 2012
1J4G258SXXC675790
JEEP 1999
1HTMGABM0VH464792
INTL 1997
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, October 31,2023 @ 12:00 pm Jacoysha Horne - Household Goods/Furniture, Duane Walker - Household Goods/Furniture Tools/Appliances TV/Stero Equipment, Christine Proskie Ð Household Goods Furniture Boxes Tools Appliances TV's or Stereo Equip. Office Equip. Office Machines Account Records, Carrie Drissi - Household Goods/Furniture, Marc Palmer - Other: CLOTHING, Devin edwards Fife - Household Goods/Furniture, SatinGilchrist - Household Goods/Furniture, Sergio Fernandez - Household Goods/Furniture TV/Stereo Equipment, Jillian Monteiro - Household Goods/Furniture, Jermaine A Daniels - Household Goods/Furniture, AnthonyGuderyon - Household Goods/Furniture Tools/Appliances TV/Stero Equipment, Kendra Smith - Household Goods/Furniture, Akilah Baker - Household Goods/Furniture Landscaping/Construction Equip Tools/Appliances, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 27th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAHP3HN5AW277246
2010 FORD
1FMCU0F78JUA07032
2018 FORD
1FT7W2BTXGED38664
2016 FORD
1G8ZP12842Z239524
2002 STRN
2FZHAZCV25AN57793
2005 STLG
JM3ER293180202952
2008 MAZD
JS1GT76A162108388
2006 SUZI
WDDGF5GB7AF432719
2010 MERZ
ZACCJABBXJPG75767
2018 JEEP.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/27/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JN1CV6AP3BM302054
2011 INFI
1FUJGLDR1CLBC3374
2012 FRHT
1TTF532C3F3843061
2015 TRAO
3FADP4BJ4FM163479
2015 FORD
5NPE24AFXFH256247
2015 HYUNDAI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 27, 2023
19UUA66275A062332
2005 ACUR
1B3HB48A19D117613
2009 DODG
2FMZA5040YBC62482
2000 FORD
4A32B3FF3BE015384
2011 MITS
JM1BJ227630649107
2003 MAZD
OCTOBER 28, 2023
1FAFP44431F115562
2001 FORD
1G6DL8EV8A0114196
2010 CADI
1GBEC16K7RJ348384
1994 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 27, 2023
1FMEU73E78UA94324
2008 FORD
1GNEC13V83R122378
2003 CHEV
2T1BU4EEXDC939760
2013 TOYT
3VWRF71K36M659837
2006 VOLK
KM8J23A46GU204138
2016 HYUN
WAUAH74F58N026013
2008 AUDI
ZZN25187A494
1994 ZZN
ZZNC6030D696
1996 ZZN
OCTOBER 31, 2023
5NPD74LF7JH393326
2018 HYUN
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Hyundai
VIN: KM8J3CA42HU313257
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 1, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 27th day of October, 2023 at 10:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Nikkiya Brown ; MILDRED ROBINSON ; Amanda Griffin ; Joseph Pfeifer ; Alexandra Solivan ; Angelina Gutierrez ; Derrick Crawford ; Marquita Prince ; Rolando Torres Rodriguez ; Hilda Hickson ; Ben McGhee ; Tashana Wyatt ; Terri Taylor ; Kevin Seraaj ; Max Eliscar ; Hilda Ortiz ; Lennorris Murphy ; Ashley Knowles ; Mayda Perez Pupo ; David Warner ; Tarik Wehrmann ; Lashawn Sims ; Jermaine Grant ; Freddie Davis ; Kanita Williams ; Tyra Jones ; Theresa Houston ; Whitney Edwards ; Tiffany Rhoads ; Kenneshia Ivory ; Desiree Wilson ; Clifford Ward ; Varbaraly Cintron- Sanchez ; Jamar Goodman ; Cynthia Holmes ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Ivis Marquez ; Marisol Maldonado ; Maribel vasquez ; shusuec ruiz ; Sandra Turner ; Adrian Williams ; Jacqueline Roberts ; Samuel Hernandez ; Kalynn Jupiter ; Taiwan Huggins Jordan ; Andy Charles ; Darleen Sanders ; Jasmine Hilts ; Ryan Collins ; Willies Estrada ; James Felix ; Teresa A Johnson ; Kyla P LINDSEY ; Djouline Raymond ; Gregory Carrero Desarden ; Stephen Salmon ; Domingo Labrador Santana ; Adelyne Vil ; Sade Palmer ; Rolando Torres Rodriguez ; Tiana Hoagland ; Carlos Hall. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Heather Miller ; Marnita Carli ; Iradiel Otero ; Adrianna Henao ; Sharee Roberts ; Andy Parks ; Leovigildo Carrion ; Anne Wech ; Deandrya Salter ; La Shawn Burnett ; Thomas Hastler ; Dana Crawford ; Jenny Kelly ; Kristine Oettl ; Randy Davis ; Annie Hampton ; Gregory Williams ; Matt Benson ; Lucas Starke ; Brandon Camille ; Kaelan Calhoun ; Jason Garza ; Justin Samuels ; Andrew Walker ; Jeffrey Colon ; Christopher Sototrinidad ; Valentin Garcia ; Quinton Young ; Adrianna Henao ; Renee Riley ; Fashana Alexander ; Lauren Manley ; Briana Rosado ; Leah Cichanski ; Lasheena Perry ; Edkeira Rolle ; Strautveter Raymond ; TyAnna Hawkins ; James Gipson ; Jocquisha Jarrells ; Da Quan Cosby ; Christopher Bullard ; Edith Lebron ; Jose Rodriguez ; Anthony Spurlock ; Vanessa Gonzalez ; Edkeira Rolle ; Latroya Medlock. Run dates 110/11 and 10/18.
Small Claims Publication Summons And Notice Case No. 2023SC001719 STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, SHEBOYGAN COUNTY Plaintiff(s): APM Receivables, LLC 225 S Executive Dr Brookfield WI 53005 -vs- Defendant(s): Marsha J Varney 1527 Mary Jean Ave Orlando FL 32809 TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Sheboygan County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of court: 920-459-3070 615 N 6th Street Sheboygan, WI 53081 on the following date and time: Date: 10/30/2023 Time:8:30 am If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Electronically Signed by Emma N. Schaefer Attorney’s State Bar Number 1116788 Date 10/2/2023 Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC 225 S. Executive Dr. Suite 201 Brookfield, WI. 53005 Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 262.641.3715