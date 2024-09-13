Winter Park eatery Farm + Haus closes on Park Avenue

After a tough past year and a half, the popular Park Avenue spot has officially discontinued service

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Winter Park eatery Farm + Haus closes on Park Avenue
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Brittany Walsh Lyne and Patrick Lyne, the duo behind the popular Winter Park eatery Farm + Haus, announced the restaurant’s closure on social media last week, after less than two years in business.

“The past year and a half has been the most challenging time that we have faced both personally and professionally — and we’re not alone,” the couple wrote in the post. “Make no mistake, it is a tough time for small business owners everywhere.”

The Farm + Haus concept began 10 years ago as a “dinner delivery service,” before moving into the bustling East End Market in 2016. Following a successful tenure in a stall at the food hall, the restaurant opened its own brick-and-mortar space on Park Avenue, in the heart of Winter Park.

While the Lynes said the journey they have been on with Farm + Haus has been “beautiful,” they “strongly feel that it’s time … to move on to the next chapter of [their] lives.” The couple, who have three young children, said their “priorities have changed” and “it is no longer just about us, but is now about our family.”

The Lynes left readers with a message to continue supporting local businesses — they shouted out Everoak, an Orlando-based family-run farm — and to be kind to those around us.

The news of Farm and Haus’s closure comes in the wake of several other local restaurants shutting their doors. Ethos Vegan Kitchen, Valkyrie Doughnuts, Kappy’s Subs, Bandbox and Chuck Lager Legendary Kitchen all either announced closures or will be closing just this week. The locally loved Hammered Lamb also announced this week it is facing business struggles and threat of permanent closure.

September 11, 2024

