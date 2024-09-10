Kappy's Subs to close this week

The sub shop will sling its last sandwich this weekend after nearly six decades

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kappy's Subs to close this week
Photo via Kappy's Subs
Longtime Maitland staple Kappy's Subs will close its doors this week after nearly six decades of service.

Opened in 1967 and owned by the Caplan family since 1972, Kappy's is known for slinging sandwiches out of its metal diner trailer at 501 N. Orlando Ave. Recently, they added a location in Exploria Stadium and a food truck for special events.

The Caplan family bought the restaurant in 1967 before their daughter, Rachel, took over and later appointed her son Adam Milsom general manger and chef.

The restaurant's closing came in a social media announcement made by Milsom late Monday.

Milsom said they had tried to purchase the property, but the owners sold to someone else. At that point, "Unfortunately, after great effort, we were unable to get to terms with the party acquiring the location," Milsom wrote.

Kappy's will close Saturday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m.

"It has been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 52 years," he wrote.

Milsom says closing Kappy's is the hardest thing he's ever had to do.

"We will be open until we run out of food or Saturday at the latest and we will endeavor to serve as many of you as possible. We want to be remembered as people who did our best until the very end," Milsom wrote.

In another social media post expressing gratitude for the uptick in business Monday evening, Milsom said the Kappy's team is open to seeing what they can do after the restaurant is closed, but they will need some time to do so.

Kappy's will be open from 10:30 a.m. until prepped food is sold out through its last day of service.

"We're going to have to make some operational changes to serve the massive increase in volume. This is a great problem to have and we love all of you," the post reads.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Longtime Winter Park vegetarian destination Ethos Vegan Kitchen closes after 17 years

By Matthew Moyer

Ethos Vegan Kitchen in Winter Park has closed

Matts Heafy and Hinckley close Boxer + Clover — for now, Rise Southern Biscuits + Righteous Chicken opens downtown Orlando location, Garp + Fuss reopens in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Garp and Fuss

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet

By Michael Murphy

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet (2)

New event Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Ivanhoe Village Friday

By Lucy Dillon

New event Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Ivanhoe Village Friday

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet

By Michael Murphy

Casselberry's An Vi Vietnamese Kitchen is not exactly what it says it is, but it is a safe bet (2)

Spirit-free speakeasy The Bandbox to close in September

By Lucy Dillon

Spirit-free speakeasy The Bandbox to close in September

Sip and savor at Whiskey Business, heading to newly renovated Plaza Live in September

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Sip and savor at Whiskey Business, heading to newly renovated Plaza Live in September

Icon Park eatery Helena Modern Riviera misses the mark with its muddled take on Mediterranean

By Michael Murphy

Icon Park eatery Helena Modern Riviera misses the mark with its muddled take on Mediterranean
More

September 4, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us