Kappy's Subs to close this week

Opened in 1967 and owned by the Caplan family since 1972, Kappy's is known for slinging sandwiches out of its metal diner trailer at 501 N. Orlando Ave. Recently, they added a location in Exploria Stadium and a food truck for special events.
The restaurant's closing came in a social media announcement made by Milsom late Monday.
Milsom said they had tried to purchase the property, but the owners sold to someone else. At that point, "Unfortunately, after great effort, we were unable to get to terms with the party acquiring the location," Milsom wrote.
Kappy's will close Saturday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m.
"It has been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 52 years," he wrote.
Milsom says closing Kappy's is the hardest thing he's ever had to do.
"We will be open until we run out of food or Saturday at the latest and we will endeavor to serve as many of you as possible. We want to be remembered as people who did our best until the very end," Milsom wrote.
In another social media post expressing gratitude for the uptick in business Monday evening, Milsom said the Kappy's team is open to seeing what they can do after the restaurant is closed, but they will need some time to do so.
Kappy's will be open from 10:30 a.m. until prepped food is sold out through its last day of service.
"We're going to have to make some operational changes to serve the massive increase in volume. This is a great problem to have and we love all of you," the post reads.
