Spirit-free speakeasy The Bandbox to close in September

The Ivanhoe Village business will transition to a new mobile model with The Bandbox 2.0

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 10:12 am

Photo via The Bandbox/Instagram
After two and a half years in business, Orlando’s first nonalcoholic speakeasy, The Bandbox, will close its Ivanhoe Village location on Sept. 14.

A pioneer in Orlando’s booze-free lounge scene, The Bandbox brands itself as an immersive and educational experience, rather than that of a traditional bar. Since opening in June 2022, The Bandbox has seen consistent lines out its doors full of guests eagerly waiting to enjoy live music, a 1920s-style Art Deco experience and sips of zero-proof cocktails, beer, wine and flights.

Though the brick-and-mortar business is closing its doors, lovers of the jazzy scene can still enjoy a mobile version of the experience with The Bandbox 2.0. Kevin Zepf, the man behind the concept, said in a release the support and success of the business has been amazing, but “rising costs to keep the doors open” means a mobile iteration makes more sense.

Through the new model, Zepf hopes to reach patrons in more locations than ever before.

“The NA (nonalcoholic) industry continues to grow year after year,” Zepf said. His vision is that the mobile version of The Bandbox will keep the (spirit-free) spirit of his concept alive and well.

For those wishing to take a piece of the unique speakeasy home, select decorations and bottle shop items will be available for purchase. Guests 21 and older can book reservations with The Bandbox during normal business hours through Saturday, Sept. 14, the final day of service.
Location Details

The Bandbox

1817 North Orange Ave, Orlando College Park



August 28, 2024

