SIX restaurant closings announced this week: Farm + Haus, Ethos Vegan Kitchen, Valkyrie Doughnuts, Kappy's Subs, Bandbox and Chuck Lager Legendary Kitchen

Photo by Rob Bartlett Farm & Haus Cafe in Winter Park has closed.

We'll open with some notable closings:the Winter Park breakfast and lunch spot that started 10 years ago as a meal delivery service and stall inside East End Market, has shuttered its South Park Avenue restaurant for good. They closed their EEM stall in January 2024 ...has called it quits after 17 years of serving Winter Park and, before that, Ivanhoe Village ...the egg- and dairy-free donut shop in the UCF corridor, will close Sept. 22 after seven years in the biz. The St. Pete outpost remains open ... Five months after opening on International Drive,fromSeason 5 and Season 8 contestant Fabio Viviani, has closed — though the team promises that "new locations are on the horizon" ... AndOrlando's first spirit-free speakeasy lounge, will close its Ivanhoe Village location Sept. 14, but will hit the road as a mobile bar and photobooth experience.

James Beard-nominated restaurateurswill open a concept in the space recently vacated byinside East End Market. No word yet on what that concept will be or when it will open ... Look for Nashville-based chain Blue Coast Burrito to open a location in the Publix plaza in the Packing District early next year ... Madrid, Spain-basedhas opened in the old Twisted Root Burger Co. space at 4720 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park. Burgers and hot dogs are their specialty.A second location of Korean fried chicken jointwill open in the former BurgerFi location at 5845 Winter Garden Vineland Road in Windermere next month. Owner Hoi Nguyen recently openednext to the original Chi-Kin in Mills 50 and has taken over the former Mongolorian space, where he'll open Southeast Asian barbecue jointin October.Over at(formerly Exploria Stadium), Good Salt Restaurant Group'sandhave joined the lineup of local food purveyors, as hasBlack Rooster Taqueria, Cholo Dogs, Teak Neighborhood Grill, Harrell's Hot Dogs, King Bao and The Coop are among the other vendors under the venue's "Orlando Made" food program.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Food Truck Fridays takes place every Friday at 6 p.m. at Ivanhoe Park Brewing, with 10 food trucks rolling into the parking lot every week. Follow @foodtruckfridaysorl for details ... Bar Kada will open on Sundays and offer an "R&D Menu" featuring five courses of fresh ideas and techniques that the kitchen teams at both Bar Kada and Soseki are working through. Cost is $85 ... The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs through Nov. 23 with nearly 250 food and drink options, including more than 80 new offerings. Liquid nitrogen-frozen sweet potato mousse, anyone?