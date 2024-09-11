The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

Owner hopes 'Save the Lamb' event can help garner community support

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure
Photo via Hammered Lamb/Facebook
The Hammered Lamb owner Jason Lambert announced on social media this week the Ivanhoe Village business is holding an all-day fundraiser Sept. 14 to combat the looming threat of permanent closure.

"Save the Lamb" fundraiser comes about a week after the business announced in a Sept. 3 Facebook post it will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, their two slowest days of the week, due to business struggles. Ongoing construction in Ivanhoe Village has affected the eatery, and many of its fellow small businesses in the area, the team wrote in the post.

"It is our hope that this is a temporary situation but we know that without the support of our community — the one we've been apart of for the last 12 years, we won't survive," the announcement reads.

The Hammered Lamb posted a video to social media Monday, this time a plea to the community. Lambert said “reality has set in” and the possibility of closing permanently is on the table.

“This past year has been the most difficult time in the 12 years of our story,” Lambert said.

To help garner support, Hammered Lamb will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The eatery will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music, games, special guests and drink specials from 4 to 10 p.m.

For those who want to support financially, an online fundraiser is available online, set with a $150,000 goal.

Lambert also called for community members to comment their favorite and most memorable experiences at the establishment.

“Hammered Lamb has given me a lot of laughs and a lot of memories … I don’t want to miss my Sunday brunches,” one user wrote.

Earlier this year, the eatery took a business hit when the Orlando Sentinel published an incorrect health inspection report, confusing data meant for Winter Park’s Ethos Vegan Kitchen with Hammered Lamb (which occupied the Ivanhoe Village space before moving to WP). The published data includes 14 violations, three of which were marked as high priority.

Lambert said the team tried to respond to every question and comment about the report, but he still worried the article would affect business.

Hammered Lamb has been a well-loved staple of Ivanhoe Village since 2013, known for its specialty brunch dishes, drink deals, themed events and drag shows.

