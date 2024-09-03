Longtime Winter Park vegetarian destination Ethos Vegan Kitchen closes after 17 years

The vegetarian eatery had been in business locally for 17 years

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Ethos Vegan Kitchen in Winter Park has closed - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Ethos Vegan Kitchen in Winter Park has closed
Longtime Orlando-area vegetarian and vegan hub Ethos Vegan Kitchen has closed after 17 years serving up plant-based fare.

A brief infographic has been posted to the restaurant's website with the sudden news:

We have closed

Thank you Orlando for 17 years in business!

Your friends at Ethos Vegan Kitchen

The Winter Park restaurant gained a loyal local following for its completely plant-based menu for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Ethos placed repeatedly over the year's in the Best of Orlando Readers Poll, including a 2nd place finish this year for Best Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant.

Earlier this year though, Ethos was issued an emergency shutdown order by state health inspectors. The Orlando Sentinel incorrectly listed this shutdown order being issued to Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe. And then that became a whole thing in and of itself.

The reason for the shutdown is currently unknown. Ethos' Instagram account is down as of this writing, and their website has been pared down to a page for merch sales.


Location Details

Ethos Vegan Kitchen

601-B S. New York Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-228-3898

www.ethosvegankitchen.com


Matthew Moyer

August 28, 2024

