Longtime Winter Park vegetarian destination Ethos Vegan Kitchen closes after 17 years

A brief infographic has been posted to the restaurant's website with the sudden news:
We have closed
Thank you Orlando for 17 years in business!
Your friends at Ethos Vegan Kitchen
The Winter Park restaurant gained a loyal local following for its completely plant-based menu for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Ethos placed repeatedly over the year's in the Best of Orlando Readers Poll, including a 2nd place finish this year for Best Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant.
Earlier this year though, Ethos was issued an emergency shutdown order by state health inspectors. The Orlando Sentinel incorrectly listed this shutdown order being issued to Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe. And then that became a whole thing in and of itself.
The reason for the shutdown is currently unknown. Ethos' Instagram account is down as of this writing, and their website has been pared down to a page for merch sales.
