Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

Nauti Lobstah's team has been doing some savory scheming, and what they're about to dish out is no small fea(s)t.The New England-style seafood joint has announced the debut of the "biggest lobster roll in Orlando," a two-foot-long sandwich monstrosity filled with two pounds of lobster meat.And, if you ask, they'll make it even bigger for you.Guests can add an additional half-pound or more of lobster meat to make the sandwich the "biggest lobster roll in the world."The roll, which costs $160 (current market price, according to Nauti Lobstah), will be available in limited quantities starting Friday, Dec. 1. It'll join the ranks of Nauti Lobstah's past creations, "The Lazy Man's 3 Pound Lobster" and "Uncle Tony's Double Stuffed Lobster Roll."Made either New England-style or Connecticut-style depending on the customer's choice, the roll comes with homemade potato chips, remoulade dipping sauce and waffle fries. It can serve two to four people or large groups as an appetizer.Those brave enough can order the biggest lobster roll around as a walk-in, but Nauti Lobstah recommends calling ahead (407-889-7980) to place a pre-order 24 hours in advance.