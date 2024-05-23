BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Hamburger Mary's to close downtown location, looks to relocate

The storied LGBTQ+-owned restaurant has been open for nearly two decades

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Hamburger Mary's to close downtown location, looks to relocate
Image via Google Maps
After nearly two decades in downtown Orlando, storied LGBTQ+-owned restaurant Hamburger Mary's will close its doors and look for a new location.

Owner John Paonessa announced on Facebook Wednesday evening the last day of operation for the 110 W. Church St. location will be Sunday, June 2.

Paonessa says times have changed and points to a decrease in evening business at the location. Hamburger Mary's plans to reopen in a different location, although a new location has yet to be announced.

"We are in negotiations/talks with a couple of venues that we feel will be an excellent fit for our brand. However, if anyone knows of a space that you think looks like a good fit for Marys, we are all ears," the post reads.

Earlier this month, the City of Orlando began limiting nighttime access to parking garages in the downtown core. Business owners and nightlife workers took to social media to express dismay.

First opened in 2008, Hamburger Mary's downtown Orlando location has served as a community hub for drag and live entertainment, known for its drag brunch and drag bingo events.

Last year, the restaurant sued the state of Florida over a new law that contained penalties for venues that host any type of "adult live performance" with children under 18 present. The law was widely interpreted as a way for the state to punish and restrict venues that host drag events. The lawsuit resulted in a block on the law statewide.

"This bill has nothing to do with children, and everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community," Hamburger Mary's co-owner John Paonessa wrote in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page after the lawsuit was filed in 2023.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
