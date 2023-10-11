Trulieve spends another $500,000 to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Trulieve spends another $500,000 to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
Photo via Adobe
The medical-cannabis company Trulieve has added $500,000 to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, bringing its total contributions to $39.55 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

Trulieve has contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the political committee Smart & Safe Florida, which is leading the initiative.

The committee had spent $39.545 million as of Sept. 30, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website showed.
Related
Liquid diamonds can be found at local Curaleaf dispensaries

Liquid diamonds finally come to market in Florida’s medical cannabis dispensaries: The clear liquid offers an exceptionally clean, smooth vapor that’s noticeably nicer to your lungs than ordinary vapes

The proposed “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” constitutional amendment would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Smart & Safe Florida has collected enough petition signatures to put the measure on the November 2024 ballot but needs Florida Supreme Court approval of the proposed wording. Justices are scheduled to hold a hearing Nov. 8.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

