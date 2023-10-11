Trulieve spends another $500,000 to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

Trulieve has contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the political committee Smart & Safe Florida, which is leading the initiative.
The committee had spent $39.545 million as of Sept. 30, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website showed.
Smart & Safe Florida has collected enough petition signatures to put the measure on the November 2024 ballot but needs Florida Supreme Court approval of the proposed wording. Justices are scheduled to hold a hearing Nov. 8.
Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.
