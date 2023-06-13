Trulieve has spent more than $39 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

Trulieve contributed $550,000 in May to Smart & Safe Florida, a political committee trying to put the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.
That brought the company’s contributions to $39.05 million, according to the report. That is all but $124.58 of the money raised by the committee, which had spent $38.63 million as of May 31, according to the report.
The committee has spent most of its money on collecting and verifying petition signatures. It has exceeded a requirement of submitting 891,523 valid petition signatures to the state.
The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”
Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.
