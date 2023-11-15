Hometown's innovative solution for workouts

My speed increased. My PR for 4 miles would be around 45 minutes, and, with THC, I reduced it to 40 minutes.

My endurance improved. I began to feel better during strength training and after it.

I enjoyed my workouts more. With the light touch of microdosed THC, I felt myself not only having a bit more fun working out but actually looking forward to my workouts.

Certificate of analysis for Hometown's ORCA energy pills

Energy pills

Recovery pills

Relaxation pills

Three regimens of the Hometown Runner's bundle

Energy regimen: Caffeine, zinc, B-12, biotin, and thiamin.

Recovery regimen: It combines L-Theanine, riboflavin, magnesium, and manganese.

Relaxation regimen: Its pills are infused with CBN, CBD, and lavender oil.

As someone who is always in search of natural boosters for athletes and runners, I was very excited when Hometown Hero announced their new ORCA collection. For those who don't know, Hometown is one of the biggest (and I'd say the most trusted) providers of hemp-based products in the USA. There are thousands of stores selling their products, including some in Orlando.I've been enjoying their products for over a year, and now they have introduced this new line with THC for working out . I loved the results, so I want to share them if you are likewise looking for natural boosters for your fitness routine.I learned about the potential of THC for fitness from one of the blogs at Feedspot's Fitness. I doubted whether it worked as it always seemed to me that CBD, THC, and the like have primarily to do with relaxation and unwinding at night.So, I started trying THC for my tempo runs and, later on, for strength training. There wasn’t any revolution, but the effects were immediate and tangible. Here are three major benefits I’ve noticed:Now, I'd love to explain why I buy THC for workouts from Hometown Hero. I know that there are plenty of other options online, and many of those offer lower prices (sometimes). But one belief I stand by is that a provider must have lab results for all their products. Like, they don't just say they are licensed and credible. No, they attach certificates to each product. For example, I can open lab results for my ORCA energy pills and see that they've been tested for pesticides, heavy metals, microbial, etc. That is good news for anyone who wants to know what exactly they are taking.So yes, this is the biggest reason I stick with this provider. I could also mention their free delivery, rewarding loyalty system, etc. But you can check all of it yourself if you want to. I will not burden you with unnecessary details and will now move to my experience with Hometown's new bundle for runners.Today, I'm exactly a month from starting to use ORCA Runner's Bundle. ORCA is a new collection by Hometown that has been specifically designed to amplify athlete's performance. The runner's bundle, in particular, consists of three products:There are 30 pills in each regimen, so one bundle can last from a month to several months, depending on how often you use it. I bought mine a month ago, and I still have 12 energy pills plus 10 recovery and relaxation pills left.Before the ORCA collection was introduced, I mainly used Delta-9 Live Rosin gummies as well as different THC-CBD gummies. All of it was okay, but if we are speaking about fueling the body for workouts, the new ORCA is more effective, of course. I'll explain below why.One of my biggest concerns with THC for workouts is that it's not always clear how to calculate the right dose. My goal is to overcome some mental barriers and get a nice boost, but I don't want to feel overstimulated. When I bought THC or CBD gummies, dosing was often an issue. One gummy was often too much for my tempo runs, while half a gummy didn't bring any tangible effects.In the ORCA collection, they infused exactly as much THC as is necessary for activating your brain without overstimulating it. And I can feel that. One pill from each regimen brings exactly the right effect I am targeting.At first, I needed clarification because the runner's bundle was a tad more expensive than other Hometown products I normally buy. But now that I know its composition, I have no more questions left. You are purchasing a good vitamin complex for this money. Judge for yourself:So you can see this bundle is very, very rich in natural ingredients, and the best thing is that you don't have to puzzle over how those should be best combined. It's your ready-to-use monthly supply of everything necessary for optimal performance.The best thing about ORCA Runner's Bundle is that it's a complex and well-thought-out solution developed with athletes' needs in mind. One of my biggest mistakes when I started implementing THC for workouts was that I only focused on better performance. Higher speed increased endurance — that's what I targeted in the first place.But then, I was lucky to meet a wise fitness coach who persuaded me that you would only kickstart your optimal fitness routine with a holistic approach. If you seek effective injury-free workouts, you must take care of your body, of course, but you must also remember about the mind. And this is probably what I enjoy best about Hometown's new collection — these guys have done the job for us and created a holistic solution that covers all (or almost all) needs we, athletes, have. They even have a recovery THC roll-on!So, yes, Hometown's new bundle for runners is probably the most complex and holistic workout solution I've tried so far. Yet, experiences differ, so do consult your physical therapist first! Stay safe, be strong, and enjoy your runs!

