Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments on recreational marijuana initiative

The proposal has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 10:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments on recreational marijuana initiative
Photo via Adobe
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Nov. 8 about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people ages 21 and older, the court said in an order Tuesday.

The Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading the initiative, needs the Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording before the measure can go before voters in November 2024.

The proposal has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody. The Supreme Court reviews ballot initiatives to make sure they would not be confusing to voters and address single subjects.

The Smart & Safe Florida committee, which is backed by Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, has submitted enough valid petition signatures to get on the ballot.

The proposed ballot summary, in part, says the measure would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories” for non-medical consumption.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Liquid diamonds finally come to market in Florida’s medical cannabis dispensaries

By Seth Kubersky

Liquid diamonds can be found at local Curaleaf dispensaries

Orlando named ‘Best Foodie City’ in the country for 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando named 'Best Food City'

Bakery 1908 will bring a full roster of dumplings, dim sum, sweets and boba to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Bakery 1908

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us