Florida looks to double size of medical marijuana industry within next 6 months

Kimball’s office accepted 74 applications for 22 additional licenses during an application period that ended in April

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida looks to double size of medical marijuana industry within next 6 months
Image via Adobe
Florida could move forward with 22 additional licenses for medical-marijuana operators — nearly doubling the size of the state’s legal cannabis industry — within the next six months, a top official told lawmakers Wednesday.

State Office of Medical Marijuana Use Director Christopher Kimball offered the tentative timeline after giving a presentation about the medical-marijuana program to the House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee.

Kimball’s office accepted 74 applications for 22 additional licenses during an application period that ended in April, but one of the applicants has since withdrawn, he said.

The new licenses are required under a 2017 law that called for boosting the number of licenses as the number of eligible patients, which currently exceeds 850,000, increases.

Rep. Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Democrat who serves on the House panel, pressed Kimball on the issuance of the new licenses.

“What is the status of that process?” Tant asked. Kimball said the applications “are being reviewed” but he did not have a specific time for when they would be awarded. “If I rush them and we get sued and lose, then people won’t get their licenses. I want to make sure that we’ve done it right,” he said.

But Tant pushed him on the issue. “I want to make sure we get it right, but at the same time I have constituents in this space who are kind of chomping at the bit. … Should I tell them it’s six months? Should I tell them it’s going to be a year? … What would be the best answer for them?” Tant asked.

Kendall replied, “I would hope we could meet that six months. That would be my hope. Hope is not a plan, but that’s what we’re working on.”

The April round of applications was the first major opportunity for newcomers to the industry to vie for licenses since the 2017 legislation passed.

An initial round of licenses was based on a 2014 law that legalized non-euphoric cannabis for a limited number of patients. The state has licensed 24 operators.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge backs increased license fees for Florida medical marijuana operators

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Judge backs increased license fees for Florida medical marijuana operators

New-to-Orlando dispensary Insa Cannabis offers gourmet-style edibles

By Seth Kubersky

New-to-Orlando dispensary Insa Cannabis offers gourmet-style edibles

Orlando quietly advances new anti-homeless ordinance touted as a public safety measure

By McKenna Schueler

In his exhibition "Open Your Mind," shown at Orlando City Hall in 2015, photographer Donovan Brooks documented the local casualties of economic hardship.

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us