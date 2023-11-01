'Zebra La La' benefit concert for Orlando's Zebra Youth happens this month

The fundraiser happens Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m., bringing local musical talent and artisanal vendors to Orlando's Renaissance Theatre.
Hosted by Beth McKee and her fellow Swamp Sistas, Zebra La La will fill the Ren with a variety show featuring performances by the Zebra Youth Troupe, Beth McKee, Terri Binion, Hannah Stokes, The Amy Robbins Band, The Chotchkies and the Swamp Sistas. The event will benefit Zebra Youth, an Orlando-based nonprofit established more than a decade ago that serves LGBTQ+ youth aged 13 to 24.
In addition to the performances, Lake County singer-songwriters Jennifer Lowe and Stephen Currence will host an outdoor busking songwriters tent, while local arts vendors and several local community resource organizations will be stationed inside the theater. Food vendors include Let's Dough It Pizza and Guacha Empanadas.
Funds raised will help Orlando's Zebra Youth assist young LGBTQ+ people facing homelessness, bullying and isolation from families, as well as physical, sexual and drug abuse. Zebra also works to provide youth with individualized programs to guide them toward recovery and stability within the community.
The online fundraiser has reached $653 of its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tickets for Zebra La La are a suggested donation of $20, all of which goes to Zebra Youth.
