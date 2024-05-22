BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Kitten Lady' Hannah Shaw comes to Kissimmee for a Community Cat Chat

Learn about the ins and outs of neonatal cat rescue.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Kitten Lady comes to Kissimmee this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Kitten Lady comes to Kissimmee this week
Whether you’re simply friendly to felines or a total cat person, keep your Saturday morning open. Whisker Town Cats presents a community cat chat with the “Kitten Lady,” Hannah Shaw this weekend.

Shaw is a New York Times-bestselling author, educator and rescuer of kittens from California. Shaw also is the founder of the Orphan Kitten Club, a nonprofit which aims to create a safer environment for neonatal kittens.

Event host Whisker Town Cats is a nonprofit cat rescue here in Central Florida, whose mission is to lower the population of unhomed community cats through education and action. The event will include instructional sessions, a vet Q&A, a VIP meet-and-greet, silent auction and a vegetarian food truck.

Purrrrfect, and all for a good cause.

9 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Barney E. Veal Event Center, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, facebook.com/whiskertowncats, $35-$85.

Event Details
Community Cat Chat featuring Kitten Lady

Community Cat Chat featuring Kitten Lady

Sat., May 25, 9 a.m.

Barney E. Veal Event Center 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee North Florida

Buy Tickets

$85
Location Details

Barney E. Veal Event Center

700 Generation Point, Kissimmee North Florida

407-933-9534


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Drag Is Born'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Drag Is Born'
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us