Epic Universe Preview Center to open at Universal Orlando CityWalk this summer

Theme park visitors can enter the extraordinarily colorful world set to unveil at Epic Universe early this summer, with a special preview center set to open at CityWalk.
Universal released first-look images
of the highly anticipated new park and detail teasers
earlier this year, and now, the Epic Universe experience may be even closer.
Universal Orlando announced Wednesday an Epic Universe Preview Center will debut at CityWalk this June.
The center will allow guests to explore models of the upcoming park offering bird’s-eye views of Epic Universe, set to open in 2025. The models will feature attractions, shops and experiences to come. Using augmented reality devices, guests will get an in-depth view of the epic experience.
The preview center will be located in the former Universal Legacy Store located in CityWalk. The experience will also offer new shop items that will be offered inside the new park, including merchandise as well as photo opportunities against backgrounds displaying themes from each of the five new parks.
Universal has yet to release an opening date of the preview experience.
While preparing to enter a portal into a new universe, guests can expect the five new parks to include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World
, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk
, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.
Guests can expect new attractions including Nintendo World’s Mario Kart, How to Train Your Dragon’s Monsters Unchained, Celestial Park’s Constellation Carousel and more.
The layout of the new park uses the wheel-and-spoke diagram that allows for four themed sections to circle around one hub and entrance section. The park will be located on a 750-acre site behind Orlando’s Icon Park, making it a 15-minute drive from Universal’s other parks.
Universal is also crafting new lodging experiences
like the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts set to open in 2025.
