BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Epic Universe Preview Center to open at Universal Orlando CityWalk this summer

A glimpse into the soon-to-be Epic experience

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 4:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Epic Universe Preview Center to open at Universal Orlando CityWalk this summer
Photo via Adobe
Theme park visitors can enter the extraordinarily colorful world set to unveil at Epic Universe early this summer, with a special preview center set to open at CityWalk.

Universal released first-look images of the highly anticipated new park and detail teasers earlier this year, and now, the Epic Universe experience may be even closer.

Universal Orlando announced Wednesday an Epic Universe Preview Center will debut at CityWalk this June.

The center will allow guests to explore models of the upcoming park offering bird’s-eye views of Epic Universe, set to open in 2025. The models will feature attractions, shops and experiences to come. Using augmented reality devices, guests will get an in-depth view of the epic experience.

The preview center will be located in the former Universal Legacy Store located in CityWalk. The experience will also offer new shop items that will be offered inside the new park, including merchandise as well as photo opportunities against backgrounds displaying themes from each of the five new parks.

Universal has yet to release an opening date of the preview experience.

While preparing to enter a portal into a new universe, guests can expect the five new parks to include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

Guests can expect new attractions including Nintendo World’s Mario Kart, How to Train Your Dragon’s Monsters Unchained, Celestial Park’s Constellation Carousel and more.

The layout of the new park uses the wheel-and-spoke diagram that allows for four themed sections to circle around one hub and entrance section. The park will be located on a 750-acre site behind Orlando’s Icon Park, making it a 15-minute drive from Universal’s other parks.

Universal is also crafting new lodging experiences like the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts set to open in 2025.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Universal Orlando to host first-ever Premium Scream Night ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando to host first-ever Premium Scream Night ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.

Orlando podcasters Tom and Dan celebrate 10 years of being 'Corporate' in Sanford

By Houda Eletr

Tom and Dan celebrate 10 years of being 'Corporate' in Sanford

Orlando's Kaitlyn Sardin is making some noise with her fusion of hip-hop and Irish dance

By Victor Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Sardin

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.

Orlando's Kaitlyn Sardin is making some noise with her fusion of hip-hop and Irish dance

By Victor Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Sardin

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute'
More

May 29, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us