Comedian Katt Williams headlines a big arena show in Orlando on Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Addition Financial Arena Katt Williams headlines Addition Financial Arena this week

Comedy legend Katt Williams returns to Orlando Friday as part of his “2023 & Me Tour.”The stand-up comedian, actor and rapper has made a name for himself with sharp-witted dialogue and always-fresh material, fearlessly curated in the current social climate: searing burns, no-holds-barred political jabs and, sure, raunchy sex jokes.Williams has established himself as a force in the comedy industry through years of hard work, selling out shows across the country, recording a number of Netflix specials and even winning an Emmy for his appearance inin 2018.With a career chock-full of grand achievements and hilarious yet poignantly crafted comedy, Williams is an act that you definitely won’t want to miss.