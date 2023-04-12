Comedian Katt Williams headlines a big arena show in Orlando on Friday

Comedy legend Katt Williams returns to Orlando Friday as part of his “2023 & Me Tour.”
The stand-up comedian, actor and rapper has made a name for himself with sharp-witted dialogue and always-fresh material, fearlessly curated in the current social climate: searing burns, no-holds-barred political jabs and, sure, raunchy sex jokes.
Williams has established himself as a force in the comedy industry through years of hard work, selling out shows across the country, recording a number of Netflix specials and even winning an Emmy for his appearance in Atlanta in 2018.
With a career chock-full of grand achievements and hilarious yet poignantly crafted comedy, Williams is an act that you definitely won’t want to miss.
8 p.m., Friday, April 14, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $59-$250.
