Monday, February 7, 2022

Bloggytown

Three Neo-Nazis arrested in connection with Orlando rally

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/EVA BROOKE
  • Photo via Twitter/Eva Brooke

Three men have been arrested in connection with a neo-Nazi rally in the Waterford Lakes area of Orlando last month.

Joshua Terrell, and Burt Colucci and Jason Brown were arrested over the weekend after they were captured on video assaulting a Jewish man who confronted them at their hate rally. The man told police was pepper-sprayed and punched by the assembled members of the National Socialist Movement and had his phone stolen. Terrell and Colucci are charged with battery with a hate crime enhancement. Brown is charged with grand theft.



Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that his office would "not stand for hate in our community" while announcing the arrests on Twitter.

 
The strong response from OCSO throws the reaction of other state officials into stark relief. Gov. Ron DeSantis danced around condemning the Nazis before turning his ire on Minnesota politician and conservative hate-rod Ilhan Omar. DeSantis' press secretary spent the day after the rally floating the idea that the Nazis were paid actors sent to make Republican leadership look bad.

