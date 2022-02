Three Neo-Nazis arrested in connection with Orlando rally

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Eva Brooke









Joshua Terrell, and Burt Colucci and Jason Brown were arrested over the weekend after they were captured on video assaulting a Jewish man who confronted them at their hate rally. The man told police was pepper-sprayed and punched by the assembled members of the National Socialist Movement and had his phone stolen. Terrell and Colucci are charged with battery with a hate crime enhancement. Brown is charged with grand theft.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that his office would "not stand for hate in our community" while announcing the arrests on Twitter.

We will not stand for hate in our community. We have arrested 3 people in connection with Neo Nazi rallies last weekend. pic.twitter.com/efpXoXabM0 — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) February 4, 2022

Three men have been arrested in connection with a neo-Nazi rally in the Waterford Lakes area of Orlando last month.The strong response from OCSO throws the reaction of other state officials into stark relief. Gov. Ron DeSantis danced around condemning the Nazis before turning his ire on Minnesota politician and conservative hate-rod Ilhan Omar. DeSantis' press secretary spent the day after the rally floating the idea that the Nazis were paid actors sent to make Republican leadership look bad.