Orange County Sheriff promises charges forthcoming for neo-Nazis who assaulted man during Orlando rally

During a press conference on Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina promised reporters that charges were forthcoming for a group of neo-Nazis who assaulted a motorist during a rally over the weekend.
Mina said the rally put police in a difficult situation, having to weigh rights to assembly and speech against the safety of the community. However, the sheriff added that three suspects who were caught on video fighting with a passerby would be charged.
“We went out there but obviously we have to balance everyone’s right to freedom of speech, which can be very difficult for us especially when it’s a situation of hate speech,” Mina said. "Our officers are upset with that but, as far as the incident that happened with the vehicle, there are charges forthcoming to three individuals.”
My son just witnessed nazis in Orlando. He said there were dozens hanging on the corner. The guy getting assaulted got out of his car and pushed one of them. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/HUvNgI3zwl— DP (@DawneyNP) January 29, 2022
