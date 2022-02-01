Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has harsher words for Ilhan Omar than he does for literal Nazis

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HUNTER CRENIAN/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • photo by Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock
It's really not that hard to let out a hearty "fuck Nazis and anyone who associates with them," at least if you aren't a Republican politician.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis danced around condemning a small Nazi rally that occurred in Orlando over the weekend, spending much more time on politicians who believe in divesting American money from Israel over continued war crimes in Palestine.



"These Democrats who are trying to use this as some type of political issue to try to smear me as if I had something with to do that, we’re not playing their game," he said. "First of all, state law enforcement is going to hold them accountable because they were doing stuff on the overpass. So they’re going to absolutely do that. And they should do that."

DeSantis went on to attack Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar for her criticism of the state of Israel, calling her an "anti-Semite."

"I’m not going to have people try to smear me that belong to a political party that has elevated anti-Semites to the halls of Congress like Ilhan Omar, that have played footsie with the BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] movement."

Related DeSantis spoke at a conference whose founder suggested Muslims 'cannot be loyal citizens' of U.S.
DeSantis spoke at a conference whose founder suggested Muslims 'cannot be loyal citizens' of U.S.
By Xander Peters
Blogs

To be perfectly clear, the state of Israel is not Judaism and Judaism is not Israel. Israel is a nation and, as such, should be held to account for horrific human rights violations in Gaza. This doesn't matter to DeSantis, who has pushed back against anything but complete support for the country as anti-Semitic.

Related CPAC in Orlando was full of sound and fury, a tale told by nationalists, signifying — what, exactly?
CPAC in Orlando was full of sound and fury, a tale told by nationalists, signifying — what, exactly?
By McKenna Schueler
News

"We’re going to take our record in Florida and what we’ve done, [including] sign the strongest antisemitism bill in the country. We’ve stared down companies who were indulged in BDS like Airbnb. And we’ve won," he said. "We’ve had the strongest relationship between Florida and Israel than we ever had in terms of education, business, all these tremendous things that have happened since our state visit in 2019."

DeSantis' own press secretary floated a conspiracy theory that the assembled Nazis might be paid actors on the Democratic Party dime. DeSantis had nothing to say on the matter.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nightclub Barbarella to move out of downtown Orlando in February Read More

  2. Florida Man captured on dash cam firing on another driver in road rage incident Read More

  3. Ron DeSantis' press secretary floats paid actor conspiracy theory after Nazi rally, banner drop in Orlando Read More

  4. Florida's knee-jerk move to separate from OSHA could take nearly a decade to complete Read More

  5. Small, historically Black Florida town likely to lose Black congressman under DeSantis redistricting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation