Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wants Kyle Rittenhouse to be his congressional intern

Matt Gaetz wants to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern. pic.twitter.com/LvmXFFgt5v — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 18, 2021

If there were qualifications for working in the halls of Congress, we doubt Matt Gaetz would get in. The Panhandle representative has spent the last year under a cloud of suspicion around his scammy and scummy friendships , with allegations floating that he may have hired an underage sex worker Given the toxic milieu that Gaetz runs in, it makes sense that he'd want Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse on his team. In a recent interview with Newsmax, Gaetz floated the idea of bringing the teen currently on trial for murder into his office as an intern."He is not guilty. He deserves a not-guilty verdict and I sure hope he gets it because, you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would make a pretty good congressional intern," Gaetz said. "We may reach out to him and see if he'd be interested in helping the country in additional ways."We won't even get into the gross implication of "ways" when talking about a kid who shot and killed two people. The facts of the shooting are this: Rittenhouse killed a homeless man and another man who confronted him over the initial shooting of that homeless man.These were not Antifa super-soldiers or George Soros-funded hordes or whatever crock of bullshit Fox News has cooked up this week to sell gold and life insurance to scared old people. Only a country that doesn't view marching around with a rifle on your chest in someone else's town as a provocation could argue self-defense in Rittenhouse's killing of an unarmed man.To go further and suggest there's something redeemable or honorable in killing your fellow Americans in the street is disgusting even by Pervy McForehead 's standards. We'd suggest that Gaetz should be ashamed but any sense of shame that the GOP's upstart class of grubby invertebrates had died long ago. It's the only way to get roasted like this and head right back to the nearest television camera.