HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 2, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly showed nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with to lawmakers

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CONGRESSMAN MATT GAETZ/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Congressman Matt Gaetz/Facebook

It's become a bit of a point of pride among locals that even our petit boug are just well-heeled iterations of Florida Man. Our local politicos are downright weirder than most places, to reflect the character of the place they're supposed to represent. Still, there are unwritten rules around the tone of famous Florida Man stories and, similarly, that pride only holds as long as people aren't being hurt. It's hard to laugh along with an out-and-out creep.

And all possibility of criminality aside, Florida House representative Matt Gaetz does appear to be a real skeeve. The latest reports claim that Gaetz showed nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with to his fellow legislators.



Related Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani says Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg sent her a 'weird AF' voicemail
Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani says Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg sent her a 'weird AF' voicemail
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Two unnamed sources told CNN they were shown the photos and videos directly. All the anonymous tipsters shared that Gaetz was a known braggart when it came to his relationships. One of the sources got specific, and shared that one video was of a naked woman hula hooping.

Those allegations have nothing to do with the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the congressman. Alongside former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, Gaetz is being investigated for sex crimes and possible misuse of funds. The latest revelation in that case comes courtesy of the New York Times, who reports that text messages and cash payment app receipts appear to show Gaetz paying multiple women for sex.

The story laid out by Times sources shows Greenberg connecting Gaetz with women he met on various sugar daddy platforms, where women are linked with well-off men who trade gifts, money and other expenses in exchange for dates. The sources allege that Gaetz had sex with several women he met via Greenberg and paid them over cash transfer apps.

Related GOP insiders reveling in news of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation
GOP insiders reveling in news of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation
By Sarah K. Burris, Raw Story
Blogs

Several of the women who spoke to the Times allege Gaetz took ecstasy during their encounters, which is not the first time Gaetz has been accused of illicit drug use by those in the know. A recent Daily Beast article paints a similar picture.

Gaetz, for his part, denied the allegations through his office.

“Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex,” the statement shared with the Times said. “Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely. Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.”

He claims the initial leak of the DOJ investigation into whether or not he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor was part of an extortion plot to bilk his family for money. In an interview with Tucker Carlson and subsequent tweets, Gaetz asked the DOJ to release tapes that would prove his family was the target of an extortion scheme.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. City of Orlando's Official April Fool's Joke™ is pretty good Read More

  2. Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani says Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg sent her a 'weird AF' voicemail Read More

  3. Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for Florida's teachers Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's so-called extortionists weren't part of the investigation into sex trafficking allegations Read More

  5. House leaders Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy agree that Rep. Matt Gaetz should be stripped of committee positions if sex trafficking allegations are true Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation