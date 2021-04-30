VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 30, 2021

Bloggytown

Report: Joel Greenberg admitted he and Matt Gaetz had sex with underage girl in letter requesting pardon

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg - SCREENSHOT VIA JOEL GREENBERG/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Joel Greenberg/Twitter
  • Roger Stone, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Joel Greenberg

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has reportedly been cooperating with the feds in their investigation into Florida congressional representative Matt Gaetz. However, it might be something Greenberg wrote well before he turned stoolie that will sink the congressman from the Panhandle.

In a letter obtained by The Daily Beast, Greenberg admits that both he and Gaetz paid an underage girl for sex. The publication claims that the missive was sent to Roger Stone in the hopes that the Donald Trump confidant could secure a pardon from the then-president.



“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg wrote, talking about a person who was underage at the time. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

These Venmo transactions were previously reported. Gaetz publicly shared  money with Greenberg who then distributed it to several women under the guise of payments for tuition.

Greenberg, who is facing a raft of federal charges that include using his office as a cryptocurrency mining operation, attempted to pay Stone using Bitcoin. The Daily Beast uncovered messages sent via encrypted messaging app Signal, where Greenberg offered the equivalent of $250K in digital currency for help.

“If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” Greenberg wrote.

“I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone responded. “I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”

Stone confirmed the narrative of Greenberg reaching out for help to The Daily Beast. However, he denied the idea that he asked for or received payment. 



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man behind Publix chicken tender sub fan account explains spat with grocery chain Read More

  2. Central Florida's most-famous thrill ride creator unveils wild, high-capacity skycoaster Read More

  3. Central Florida chef and pitmaster Chuck Cobb was a big man who cooked with a big heart Read More

  4. UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter Read More

  5. 'Black Mary' photography exhibit that reimagines Mary Poppins to be on display at the Eatonville Branch Library Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation