Monday, October 18, 2021

Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg allowed to delay sentencing again

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone. - SCREENSHOT VIA JOEL GREENBERG/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Joel Greenberg/Twitter
  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.

Matt Gaetz's most talkative and incarcerated friend has avoided sentencing for a second time. Former Seminole County Tax Collector and current convicted felon Joel Greenberg was granted his request to stay his sentencing so that he might better rat on his former pals.

A judge opted to push Greenberg's sentence to next year, so that he might continue to cooperate with federal investigators. Those investigators shared that Greenberg's cooperation had been useful, without providing details.



"This is an unusual request [to delay sentencing] but I think this is an unusual case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said of the request. “The evidence takes us places, and frankly, it takes us places we did not anticipate.”

Related Joel Greenberg set up escorts for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, suggests newly revealed texts, Venmo exchanges
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.
Joel Greenberg set up escorts for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, suggests newly revealed texts, Venmo exchanges
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

One of the investigations tied to Greenberg's recollection involved Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. Greenburg and Gaetz were friends before Greenberg was arrested. The former pleaded guilty to sex trafficking due to his relationship with a then-underage sex worker. While reports have pointed to Greenberg hiring sex workers for Gaetz, it is currently unknown whether Gaetz was involved with the minor. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Greenburg faces a minimum of 12 years in prison. His sentence could be much longer, based on how useful investigators find his information.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

