Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg allowed to delay sentencing again

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.

Matt Gaetz's most talkative and incarcerated friend has avoided sentencing for a second time. Former Seminole County Tax Collector and c urrent convicted felon Joel Greenberg was granted his request to stay his sentencing so that he might better rat on his former pals.A judge opted to push Greenberg's sentence to next year, so that he might continue to cooperate with federal investigators. Those investigators shared that Greenberg's cooperation had been useful, without providing details."This is an unusual request [to delay sentencing ] but I think this is an unusual case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said of the request. “The evidence takes us places, and frankly, it takes us places we did not anticipate.”One of the investigations tied to Greenberg's recollection involved Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. Greenburg and Gaetz were friends before Greenberg was arrested. The former pleaded guilty to sex trafficking due to his relationship with a then-underage sex worker. While reports have pointed to Greenberg hiring sex workers for Gaetz, it is currently unknown whether Gaetz was involved with the minor. He has denied all wrongdoing.Greenburg faces a minimum of 12 years in prison. His sentence could be much longer, based on how useful investigators find his information.