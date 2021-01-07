HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz goes all-in on false conspiracies blaming antifa for Capitol attack on House floor

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM

click image SCREENSHOT COURTESY CSPAN/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot courtesy CSPAN/Youtube
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz propped up what remained of his human form on the House floor late last night and blamed Democrats and the antifacist group antifa for yesterday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in four deaths and dozens of arrests.

“This morning, President Trump explicitly called for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful. He was far more — you can moan and groan — but he was far more explicit about his calls for peace than some of the BLM and left-wing rioters were this summer when we saw violence sweep across this nation,” Gaetz said.



The Fort Walton Republican then cited a report from the Washington Times that suggested antifa was involved in the assault on the Capitol.

“I don’t know if the reports are true,” said Gaetz, “but the Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial-recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters. And in fact, they were members of the violent terrorist group, antifa.”

The problem, as Buzzfeed pointed out, is that the story from Washington Times is completely fabricated.

From Buzzfeed:
XRVision told BuzzFeed News it has asked the conservative outlet for a retraction and apology over the story, which was cited in the House of Representatives after the riot late Wednesday by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump supporter.

On Wednesday, the Washington Times published a story that claimed XRVision “used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia Antifa members to two men inside the Senate.” It claimed one man “has a tattoo that indicates he is a Stalinist sympathizer” and the other “is someone who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests in the West.” The story did not name the men or provide evidence that they were involved in antifa, a decentralized group of "anti-fascists" who go to protests around the US and whom the right often uses as a bogeyman.

An attorney representing XRVision, which says it was founded in 2015 in Singapore, issued a statement to BuzzFeed News refuting the Washington Times story. The statement said XRVision’s software actually identified two members of neo-Nazi organizations and a QAnon supporter among the pro-Trump mob — not antifa members.
Of course, none of this matters, since Gaetz wasn't alone in perpetuating this lie that antifa was somehow involved, and he ultimately did what he came to do, which was to place a meaningless but symbolic vote to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

But this isn’t the first time Gaetz has exposed his whole ass to support President Trump, like when he defended Trump’s “shithole countries” comment by saying Haiti was just sheet metal and garbage, or when he tried to blame the migrant caravan on George Soros, or when he downplayed coronavirus by jokingly wearing a gas mask on the House floor. Really, this list could go on forever.

Coincidentally, the congressman’s own sister took to Twitter last night to urge Republicans to stop perpetuating this "garbage" and accept reality.

“A lot of Republicans — and a lot of Trump supporters, specifically — don’t support this garbage. Moreover, they live in reality and know Trump lost,” tweeted Erin Gaetz, who runs the digital content firm Southpaw Media. “If you are one of those people, now is the time to speak up. Denounce this in the strongest, most unequivocal terms. Don’t wait.”

Unfortunately, Matt was not one of those people, and he ended his time at the podium still declaring that the election was rigged without a shred of evidence.

“States that do not run clean elections should be stripped of their electors,” Gaetz said. “This fraud was systemic. It was repeated. It was the same system, and I dare say it was effective.”

This story was originally posted at our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republicans are now distancing themselves from the coup they helped incite Read More

  2. Central Florida AdventHealth CEO Daryl Tol tenders 'unanticipated' resignation on Wednesday Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Charlie Crist calls for Trump to be removed from office by the 25th Amendment Read More

  4. Publix heir dumped over $100,000 into Georgia Senate races, documents show Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis says he will not allow local governments to enforce lockdowns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation