Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz goes all-in on false conspiracies blaming antifa for Capitol attack on House floor

XRVision told BuzzFeed News it has asked the conservative outlet for a retraction and apology over the story, which was cited in the House of Representatives after the riot late Wednesday by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump supporter.Of course, none of this matters, since Gaetz wasn't alone in perpetuating this lie that antifa was somehow involved, and he ultimately did what he came to do, which was to place a meaningless but symbolic vote to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
On Wednesday, the Washington Times published a story that claimed XRVision “used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia Antifa members to two men inside the Senate.” It claimed one man “has a tattoo that indicates he is a Stalinist sympathizer” and the other “is someone who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests in the West.” The story did not name the men or provide evidence that they were involved in antifa, a decentralized group of "anti-fascists" who go to protests around the US and whom the right often uses as a bogeyman.
An attorney representing XRVision, which says it was founded in 2015 in Singapore, issued a statement to BuzzFeed News refuting the Washington Times story. The statement said XRVision’s software actually identified two members of neo-Nazi organizations and a QAnon supporter among the pro-Trump mob — not antifa members.
Wow @RepMattGaetz gives the speech of the day: pic.twitter.com/hM8smTrt9S— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 7, 2021
