Monday, June 8, 2020

Orange County lifts 10 p.m. coronavirus curfew

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced at a Monday press conference that the countywide curfew of 10 p.m. has been lifted, effective immediately.

The announcement comes a day after Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer lifted an 8 p.m. curfew for downtown Orlando, put in place by to curb protests calling for justice in the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The remaining citywide 10 p.m. curfew in Orlando was also lifted Monday.

The later county curfew was in place on May 31 to address the coronavirus pandemic. Orange County has reported 527 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Additionally, the website for county funds through the Individual and Family Assistance program closed Monday morning, just minutes after it opened. The site will reopen for applications on Tuesday. The county also announced Ventura Elementary is the site of free COVID-19 testing by appointment through Friday.

You can watch the press conference below and find more information at ocfl.net/coronavirusupdates.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

