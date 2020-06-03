Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately

click image Photo courtesy thecitybeautiul/instagram

In the same afternoon that Gov. DeSantis declared live from Universal's CityWalk that Phase 2 of Florida's reopening – bars, pubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors at reduced capacity – is starting this Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that a tighter, open-ended curfew will be in place in downtown Orlando, effective today, of 8 p.m. nightly. The rest of Orange County is still subject to Mayor Jerry Demings' 10 p.m. curfew.

City staff shared a map of the downtown curfew zone on Twitter:

The new curfew seems to be aimed at deterring protests in downtown Orlando, which has seen four days of large, peaceful anti-racism protests and demonstrations in honor of murdered Minneapolis citizen George Floyd. Orlando police has deployed tear gas against protesters later in the evening almost every night, based on their assertions of rocks or bottles thrown at police officers.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando

Rolón

, at the same news conference, made the very odd claim that "200 pounds of rocks were found around the police department" after the protests last night, according to Spectrum News 13

