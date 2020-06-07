Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Sunday, June 7, 2020

The 8 p.m. curfew on Downtown Orlando has been lifted starting today

Posted By on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 3:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY REP. ANNA V. ESKAMANI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Rep. Anna V. Eskamani/Facebook
On Saturday night, as thunderstorms and actual tornados lashed the city, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to Twitter to announce that the ill-advised curfew he imposed on Downtown Orlando and surrounding neighborhoods on Wednesday was being lifted effective Sunday, June 7.

click image PHOTO COURTESY MAYOR BUDDY DYER/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Mayor Buddy Dyer/Twitter

The curfew  an unspoken but obvious attempt to deter daily peaceful protests and demonstrations downtown  was an unsuccessful measure on all counts.



This curfew didn't stop the protests and it hampered downtown businesses attempting to navigate Gov. DeSantis' Phase 2 reopening plan throughout Florida.

Orlando remains under a citywide 10 p.m. curfew with no announced end date.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

