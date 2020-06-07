Sunday, June 7, 2020
The 8 p.m. curfew on Downtown Orlando has been lifted starting today
By Matthew Moyer
on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 3:25 PM
Photo courtesy Rep. Anna V. Eskamani/Facebook
On Saturday night, as thunderstorms and actual tornados lashed the city, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to Twitter
to announce that the ill-advised curfew he imposed on Downtown Orlando
and surrounding neighborhoods on Wednesday was being lifted effective Sunday, June 7.
Photo courtesy Mayor Buddy Dyer/Twitter
The curfew –
an unspoken but obvious attempt to deter daily peaceful protests and demonstrations downtown –
was an unsuccessful measure on all counts.
This curfew didn't stop the protests
and it hampered downtown businesses attempting to navigate
Gov. DeSantis' Phase 2 reopening plan throughout Florida.
Orlando remains under a citywide 10 p.m. curfew with no announced end date.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
