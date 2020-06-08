Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Monday, June 8, 2020

Orange County closes down CARES Act application portal for financial relief after only a few minutes

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge crashed-site-1000.jpg

In just over 15 minutes, the window shut on Orange County residents and small businesses trying to apply for CARES Act assistance today.

Starting this morning at 8 a.m., Orange County begin taking online applications for individuals and local small businesses to submit their applications to receive direct disbursements of federal CARES Act funds through the county. Within minute, site administrators shut the application portals down.

At 8:17 a.m., the Orange County government Twitter account announced the shutdown and a reopening date:


Apparently more than 2,000 people applied within the first few minutes. Comments on the Twitter thread were understandably angry, with some getting an access error message right at 8 a.m., others getting midway through their applications and the site kicking them out, and some even seeing the application button appear before 8 a.m.

There has been nothing in the way of substantive clarification from Orange County on this.

The fund is intended to provide individuals with $1,000 in direct assistance and local small businesses with $10,000 in assistance. This mishap falls right in line with what happened with the Orange County Rent Assistance Program, and, more broadly, the continuing problems with Florida's broken unemployment system. leaving those in need feeling confused and largely abandoned.

The application portal will reopen on Wednesday, June 10, no time has been given as of this writing.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

