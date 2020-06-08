Orange County closes down CARES Act application portal for financial relief after only a few minutes

click to enlarge

In just over 15 minutes, the window shut on Orange County residents and small businesses trying to apply for CARES Act assistance today.

Starting this morning at 8 a.m., Orange County begin taking online applications for individuals and local small businesses to submit their applications to receive direct disbursements of federal CARES Act funds through the county. Within minute, site administrators shut the application portals down.

At 8:17 a.m., the Orange County government Twitter account announced the shutdown and a reopening date:

Due to an overwhelming response, the Individual and Family Assistance Program has already received more than 2,000 applications. We have closed the portal for today, but will reopen on 6/10. Visit https://t.co/vdn63TbbjH for a schedule of dates when the application will reopen. — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 8, 2020