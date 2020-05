Fun Spot Orlando reopened Friday to the general public, masks not required

click to enlarge Photo via Fun Spot Orlando

Fun Spot Orlando reopened on Friday at 2 p.m. and plans to reopen daily to the general public.

The park will be open Friday until 10 p.m., and will reopen Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. Their Kissimmee park remains closed, with no reopening date set.

As far as theme park news goes, "it's huuuuge," since Fun Spot now becomes the first Orlando attraction to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic closed theme parks and family entertainment centers in mid-March. They made the announcement with a Facebook live video showing the first guests entering through the turnstiles.Being the first also comes with additional responsibility, as safety precautions will have to actually work, in order for parks and attractions to remain open. Fun Spot has released a list of social-distancing measures and sanitation steps similar to those of other parks like Universal Legoland and Gatorland have, but with a slightly more laid-back approach."Masks are not required but encouraged," the park posted on Twitter , adding on their website, "We encourage you to bring your own masks as an added precaution." Park employees handling food or cash will be required to wear a face mask and gloves, but not all staff members interacting with guests.The CDC highly recommends wearing a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, not for the mild amount of protection for the wearer but primarily to stop the spread of the virus through speaking, coughing and sneezing.The park's safety protocols do include temperature checks for all employees, additional hand-sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning steps, and marked spaces to help with social distancing of six feet or more."If you have symptoms, or not feeling well, please go home," the park says. "We would rather have you return when you can have fun with your family and friends."Guests venturing out to the 22-year-old park are asked to use the main entrance at 5700 Fun Spot Way. Wear a goddamned mask.