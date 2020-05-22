Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

The Gist

Fun Spot Orlando reopened Friday to the general public, masks not required

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FUN SPOT ORLANDO
  • Photo via Fun Spot Orlando

Fun Spot Orlando reopened on Friday at 2 p.m. and plans to reopen daily to the general public.

The park will be open Friday until 10 p.m., and will reopen Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. Their Kissimmee park remains closed, with no reopening date set.

As far as theme park news goes, "it's huuuuge," since Fun Spot now becomes the first Orlando attraction to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic closed theme parks and family entertainment centers in mid-March. They made the announcement with a Facebook live video showing the first guests entering through the turnstiles.

Being the first also comes with additional responsibility, as safety precautions will have to actually work, in order for parks and attractions to remain open. Fun Spot has released a list of social-distancing measures and sanitation steps similar to those of other parks like Universal, Legoland and Gatorland have, but with a slightly more laid-back approach.

"Masks are not required but encouraged," the park posted on Twitter, adding on their website, "We encourage you to bring your own masks as an added precaution." Park employees handling food or cash will be required to wear a face mask and gloves, but not all staff members interacting with guests.

The CDC highly recommends wearing a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, not for the mild amount of protection for the wearer but primarily to stop the spread of the virus through speaking, coughing and sneezing.

The park's safety protocols do include temperature checks for all employees, additional hand-sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning steps, and marked spaces to help with social distancing of six feet or more.

"If you have symptoms, or not feeling well, please go home," the park says.  "We would rather have you return when you can have fun with your family and friends."

Guests venturing out to the 22-year-old park are asked to use the main entrance at 5700 Fun Spot Way. Wear a goddamned mask.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot Read More

  2. Pence and DeSantis pay unmasked visit to Beth's Burger Bar in Orlando Read More

  3. Two Florida beaches were named 'Best in America' by Dr. Beach Read More

  4. Florida's unemployment system has been breached Read More

  5. Drive-in movies come to Mount Dora this week, starting Thursday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation