Fun Spot Orlando reopened Friday to the general public, masks not required

Fun Spot Orlando reopened on Friday at 2 p.m. and plans to reopen daily to the general public.
The park will be open Friday until 10 p.m., and will reopen Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. Their Kissimmee park remains closed, with no reopening date set.As far as theme park news goes, "it's huuuuge," since Fun Spot now becomes the first Orlando attraction to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic closed theme parks and family entertainment centers in mid-March. They made the announcement with a Facebook live video showing the first guests entering through the turnstiles.
