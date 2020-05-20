Orlando's Gatorland introduces 'Social Distancing Skunk Ape' to make sure guests stay safely apart

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Gatorland

Orlando's Gatorland attraction, closed since March due to the coronavirus, is doing much more than hoping guests follow social distancing recommendations when the park reopens.

That's why they've released a "Social Distancing Skunk Ape" to show that getting to close to other people right now really stinks.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Gatorland

Savanah Boan with the Social Distancing Skunk Ape