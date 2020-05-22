Legoland Florida to become first major Central Florida theme park to reopen, on June 1

Looks like Legoland Florida has put together all the pieces.
The Winter Haven theme park is the first in central Florida to have its reopening plans approved, and they're preparing to welcome visitors again starting on Monday, June 1.The Polk County park says it received guidance from AdventHealth officials to create their plan, which will include maintaining a 50 percent capacity limit and checking guest temperatures. Those at or above 100.4 degrees will be denied entry. The park will also rely on cashless payments, social distancing markers and enhanced cleaning routines. The park and water park will reopen with adjusted hours at first.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.