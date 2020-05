Legoland Florida to become first major Central Florida theme park to reopen, on June 1

click to enlarge Photo via Legoland Florida/Facebook

Looks like Legoland Florida has put together all the pieces.

The Winter Haven theme park is the first in central Florida to have its reopening plans approved, and they're preparing to welcome visitors again starting on Monday, June 1.

The Polk County park says it received guidance from AdventHealth officials to create their plan, which will include maintaining a 50 percent capacity limit and checking guest temperatures. Those at or above 100.4 degrees will be denied entry. The park will also rely on cashless payments, social distancing markers and enhanced cleaning routines. The park and water park will reopen with adjusted hours at first.The coronavirus pandemic closed Legoland in March, along with scores of other parks, attractions and hotels. On Friday, the state's Department of Employment Opportunity released new unemployment numbers for Florida and individual cities, showing unemployment has reached 12.9 statewide and a staggering 16.2 percent in Orlando, as the tourism and hospitality jobs have taken the biggest hit. The state estimates more than 179,000 jobs have disappeared in Orlando alone since this time last year.The pandemic hasn't slowed down, with 48,150 Floridians currently testing positive as of Friday and 2,190 dead from COVID-19 so far. Still, attractions owners are hoping new precautions can limit the spread of the virus while allowing a way for tourists and Florida residents to get outside with family after months of sheltering in place at home.Universal Studios in Orlando has already had its reopening plans approved by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and is now awaiting approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis. SeaWorld hasn't filed plans yet but hopes to reopen in June, while Walt Disney World has only reopened Disney Springs, with no announced date for the parks to reopen. Disney has, however, begun accepting park reservations for July.In addition to their parks, Legoland is opening their new Pirate Island Hotel on June 1, with reservations already open now. You can find out more at Legoland's website