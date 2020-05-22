Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

The Gist

Legoland Florida to become first major Central Florida theme park to reopen, on June 1

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGOLAND FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Legoland Florida/Facebook

Looks like Legoland Florida has put together all the pieces.

The Winter Haven theme park is the first in central Florida to have its reopening plans approved, and they're preparing to welcome visitors again starting on Monday, June 1.

The Polk County park says it received guidance from AdventHealth officials to create their plan, which will include maintaining a 50 percent capacity limit and checking guest temperatures. Those at or above 100.4 degrees will be denied entry. The park will also rely on cashless payments, social distancing markers and enhanced cleaning routines. The park and water park will reopen with adjusted hours at first.

The coronavirus pandemic closed Legoland in March, along with scores of other parks, attractions and hotels. On Friday, the state's Department of Employment Opportunity released new unemployment numbers for Florida and individual cities, showing unemployment has reached 12.9 statewide and a staggering 16.2 percent in Orlando, as the tourism and hospitality jobs have taken the biggest hit. The state estimates more than 179,000 jobs have disappeared in Orlando alone since this time last year.

The pandemic hasn't slowed down, with 48,150 Floridians currently testing positive as of Friday and 2,190 dead from COVID-19 so far. Still, attractions owners are hoping new precautions can limit the spread of the virus while allowing a way for tourists and Florida residents to get outside with family after months of sheltering in place at home.

Universal Studios in Orlando has already had its reopening plans approved by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and is now awaiting approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis. SeaWorld hasn't filed plans yet but hopes to reopen in June, while Walt Disney World has only reopened Disney Springs, with no announced date for the parks to reopen. Disney has, however, begun accepting park reservations for July.

In addition to their parks, Legoland is opening their new Pirate Island Hotel on June 1, with reservations already open now. You can find out more at Legoland's website.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot Read More

  2. Florida's unemployment system has been breached Read More

  3. Two Florida beaches were named 'Best in America' by Dr. Beach Read More

  4. Pence and DeSantis pay unmasked visit to Beth's Burger Bar in Orlando Read More

  5. Drive-in movies come to Mount Dora this week, starting Thursday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation