Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Universal Orlando announces CityWalk will begin to reopen this week

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM

Following the announcement that Disney Springs will reopen later this month, Universal Orlando now says their entertainment district, CityWalk, will reopen with limited capacity this week.

This afternoon, the company announced the area will begin reopening on Thursday, May 14, and guests will have to adhere to new safety measures, including mandatory face coverings, as well as temperature checks.

If a guest has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed to enter, says Universal.

Universal employees will also have to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks.

According to Universal, restaurants will be open daily from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and will have limited menus and limited seating available. The restaurants listed to reopen this week include Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (outside seating and Lone Palm area only), Voodoo Doughnut and Auntie Anne’s.
In terms of retail, the Universal Studios Store, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company’s retail shop, Hollywood Drive-In Golf and a few merchandise carts will also be open to the public.

While plenty of CityWalk will remain closed, including all venues and movie theaters, Universal says self-parking will be free.

This is the first Universal property to reopen after the company’s hotels and theme parks closed last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

