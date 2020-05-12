Universal Orlando announces CityWalk will begin to reopen this week

Following the announcement that Disney Springs will reopen later this month, Universal Orlando now says their entertainment district, CityWalk, will reopen with limited capacity this week.
This afternoon, the company announced the area will begin reopening on Thursday, May 14, and guests will have to adhere to new safety measures, including mandatory face coverings, as well as temperature checks.If a guest has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed to enter, says Universal.
