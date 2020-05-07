Orange County Convention Center website shows new October-November dates for MegaCon Orlando

click to enlarge
MegaCon Orlando, the Southeast's largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event, was postponed from April to June, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even newer dates now published on the Orange County Convention Center's website indicate the popular event could be moved yet again, to much later in the year.
While the convention center's updates page
(and the MegaCon Orlando website
) still show the hopeful new dates of June 4-7, those dates do not appear anymore on the convention center's online calendar
. Instead, there is a new calendar entry
indicating MegaCon will start Friday, Oct. 30, and end Sunday, Nov. 1.
Even though the new dates suggest a three-day-long event instead of four, the location is listed as the North/South Concourse, with an anticipated attendance of 75,000 people. That sure looks like a new date for MegaCon.
Eagle-eyed Orlando Weekly
reporter Seth Kubersky spotted the new dates, part of his ongoing monitoring
of venues to see how attractions and events are adapting in the age of social distancing. We reached out to the convention center to ask if the new dates are legit, and will update this post with their response.
Originally scheduled for April 16-19, MegaCon had been rounding up an impressive roster of talent
, including "Weird Al" Yankovic, Saved by the Bell
stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, along with Brendan Fraser, John Leguizamo and Christina Ricci.
In January, the convention added a panel of cast members
from The Office
to the lineup for the very first time, including Brian Baumgartner ("Kevin Malone"), Leslie Baker ("Stanley Hudson") and Creed Bratton. In February, they added the voice actors
behind "Halo" and "Super Mario Bros."
Some of the scheduled stars had been rebooked for June, with MegaCon releasing artwork promoting the newer June dates. If there is another new start date set for Oct. 30, everyone would have to be rescheduled again, assuming it's safe by then to resume large public gatherings.
Keep an eye on MegaCon Orlando's website
to see they latest, including if they actually do move the event to October-November.
