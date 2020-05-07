Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Gist

Orange County Convention Center website shows new October-November dates for MegaCon Orlando

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 2:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MEGACON ORLANDO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via MegaCon Orlando/Instagram
MegaCon Orlando, the Southeast's largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event, was postponed from April to June, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even newer dates now published on the Orange County Convention Center's website indicate the popular event could be moved yet again, to much later in the year.

While the convention center's updates page (and the MegaCon Orlando website) still show the hopeful new dates of June 4-7, those dates do not appear anymore on the convention center's online calendar. Instead, there is a new calendar entry indicating MegaCon will start Friday, Oct. 30, and end Sunday, Nov. 1.



Even though the new dates suggest a three-day-long event instead of four, the location is listed as the North/South Concourse, with an anticipated attendance of 75,000 people. That sure looks like a new date for MegaCon.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER'S WEBSITE
  • Screenshot of Orange County Convention Center's website
Eagle-eyed Orlando Weekly reporter Seth Kubersky spotted the new dates, part of his ongoing monitoring of venues to see how attractions and events are adapting in the age of social distancing. We reached out to the convention center to ask if the new dates are legit, and will update this post with their response.

Originally scheduled for April 16-19, MegaCon had been rounding up an impressive roster of talent, including "Weird Al" Yankovic, Saved by the Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, along with Brendan Fraser, John Leguizamo and Christina Ricci.

In January, the convention added a panel of cast members from The Office to the lineup for the very first time, including Brian Baumgartner ("Kevin Malone"), Leslie Baker ("Stanley Hudson") and Creed Bratton. In February, they added the voice actors behind "Halo" and "Super Mario Bros."
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF MEGACON ORLANDO'S WEBSITE
  • Screenshot of MegaCon Orlando's website
Some of the scheduled stars had been rebooked for June, with MegaCon releasing artwork promoting the newer June dates. If there is another new start date set for Oct. 30, everyone would have to be rescheduled again, assuming it's safe by then to resume large public gatherings.

Keep an eye on MegaCon Orlando's website to see they latest, including if they actually do move the event to October-November.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

