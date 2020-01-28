'The Office' cast members are coming to Megacon Orlando in April

click to enlarge
Megacon Orlando made a big announcement today that should make Dunderheads explode with joy. Five cast members from the popular The Office
show are scheduled to appear at the Orange County Convention Center.
The cast members are Brian Baumgartner ("Kevin Malone"), Leslie Baker ("Stanley Hudson"), Creed Bratton (who plays, well, "Creed Bratton"), Kate Flannery ("Meredith Palmer") and Oscar Nunez ("Oscar Martinez"). They will appear together from April 16-19, on a panel that's included with show admission, as well as for photo ops and autograph sessions for an additional fee.
It's the first time Office
cast members will appear at the popular convention.
The five join a growing list of celebrities
scheduled to appear at the event, held at the Orange County Convention Center. Fans will also get to see "Weird Al" Yankovic and Brendan Fraser, plus four of the hobbits from the Lord of the Rings
films: Elijah Wood ("Frodo"), Sean Astin ("Samwise"), Billy Boyd ("Peregrin") and Dominic Monaghan ("Meriadoc").
Comic fans will get to meet legendary writer and co-publisher of DC Entertainment, Jim Lee, and "an ultra rare appearance" by the legendary George Perez.
Saved by the Bell
cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar ("Zack Morris"), Mario Lopez ("A.C. Slater") and Elizabeth Berkley ("Jessie Spano") will also reunite at the convention. Guests can also meet Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Star Wars
), Christina Ricci (Addams Family, Casper
), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad
), as well as the voice actors behind My Hero Academia
and Steven Universe.
Megacon, the Southeast’s largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention, is still rolling out the four-day roster of celebrity guests. Tickets begin at $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, with four-day passes available. Find out more at the Megacon website
.
