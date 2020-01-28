The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Gist

'The Office' cast members are coming to Megacon Orlando in April

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MEGACON ORLANDO
  • Photo via Megacon Orlando
Megacon Orlando made a big announcement today that should make Dunderheads explode with joy. Five cast members from the popular The Office show are scheduled to appear at the Orange County Convention Center.

The cast members are Brian Baumgartner ("Kevin Malone"), Leslie Baker ("Stanley Hudson"), Creed Bratton (who plays, well, "Creed Bratton"), Kate Flannery ("Meredith Palmer") and Oscar Nunez ("Oscar Martinez"). They will appear together from April 16-19, on a panel that's included with show admission, as well as for photo ops and autograph sessions for an additional fee.

It's the first time Office cast members will appear at the popular convention.

The five join a growing list of celebrities scheduled to appear at the event, held at the Orange County Convention Center. Fans will also get to see "Weird Al" Yankovic and Brendan Fraser, plus four of the hobbits from the Lord of the Rings films: Elijah Wood ("Frodo"), Sean Astin ("Samwise"), Billy Boyd ("Peregrin") and Dominic Monaghan ("Meriadoc").



Comic fans will get to meet legendary writer and co-publisher of DC Entertainment, Jim Lee, and "an ultra rare appearance" by the legendary George Perez.

Saved by the Bell cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar ("Zack Morris"), Mario Lopez ("A.C. Slater") and Elizabeth Berkley ("Jessie Spano") will also reunite at the convention. Guests can also meet Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Star Wars), Christina Ricci (Addams Family, Casper), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), as well as the voice actors behind My Hero Academia and Steven Universe.

Megacon, the Southeast’s largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention, is still rolling out the four-day roster of celebrity guests. Tickets begin at $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, with four-day passes available. Find out more at the Megacon website.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

  2. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  3. Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office Read More

  4. Former Florida GOP Chair says, under new Trump immigration rule, he 'would not have been allowed to stay in America' Read More

  5. Orlando Wine Festival moves from downtown to I-Drive, and it may not be the last event to do so Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation