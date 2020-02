Voice actors behind 'Halo' and 'Super Mario Bros.' join MegaCon Orlando lineup

Amid the costumed delights and animated sights at this year's MegaCon Orlando will be the voices of beloved video game characters, performed by the very actors who bring them to life on your PC or console.The two most notable are from the Super Mario andfranchises. Charles Martinet , the voice actor behind Mario, also voices a handful of other characters in the series, including Mario, Luigi – and Baby Mario and Baby Luigi – Toadsworth, Wario and Waluigi. So one visit means you can chop it up with most of the Super Mario gang.Also on hand will be Steve Downes , known for voice work onandgames, and the TV showRounding out the video game cast members are Paul Nakauchi from(and he also was an actor actor in), Troy Barker fromand, and Feodor Chin , also from Overwatch, andMegaCon officials announced the lineup additions this week, ahead of the convention to be held at the Orange County Convention Center this April 16 through 19. Find out more on their website

