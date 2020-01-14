The Gist

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Latest MegaCon announcements bring hobbits, Weird Al and Brendan Fraser to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Brendan Fraser in The Mummy, 1999 - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Photo courtesy Universal Pictures
  • Brendan Fraser in The Mummy, 1999
MegaCon Orlando, the Southeast's largest pop culture convention, returns to the Orange County Convention Center this April, and a series of announcements have given us a peek at what celebrities will be attending.

Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin reunite as the four hobbits from the Lord of the Rings movies – Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd – get together for a rare group appearance.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, the undisputed king of accordion medleys and pop parodies, meets with fans, as do Saved by the Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.

Brendan Fraser – star of '90s hits like The Mummy and Encino Man – appears on Saturday, April 18, only – so if you're planning on referencing his work on Universal's Revenge of the Mummy ride and bringing him his coffee, you only have one day to get your gag in.



Additional celebs slated to appear include actors John Leguizamo, Christina Ricci and Giancarlo Esposito.

MegaCon Orlando takes place at the Orange County Convention Center Thursday-Sunday, April 16-19. Tickets are on sale now.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


