BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Welcome to Orlando Summer Guide 2023

Our list of the best things to do outdoors ... and indoors, because it’s damn hot out there

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Welcome to Orlando Summer Guide 2023
design by Daniel Rodriguez

There are two kinds of people: those who revel in the sultry, humid heat of summer in Orlando, and those who go inside, turn up the air conditioning, and say sayonara to outdoors activities until Thanksgiving. You — and we — are both of those people! So our Summer Guide will celebrate the great indoors as well as the great outdoors, with lists of the summer's best concerts, theater, and large bodies of water in which to dunk yourself. See you out there (or in here).

— Top summer concerts
— How to do Orlando Fringe fest
— Cool pools
— Nearby natural springs
— Best beach eats
— Cold treats
— Orlando breweries

Tags:

Scroll to read more Summer Guide articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Keep cool from the inside out all summer long with these frozen treats

By Jessica Bryce Young

Keep cool from the inside out all summer long with these frozen treats

Five seaside restaurants to experience a memorable meal

By Faiyaz Kara

Five seaside restaurants to experience a memorable meal

Cool, clear swimming holes within easy driving distance of Orlando

Blue Springs

Rounding up the choicest indoor and outdoor options on Orlando's brewery and taproom scene

By McKenna Schueler

Rounding up the choicest indoor and outdoor options on Orlando's brewery and taproom scene

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us