The biggest and best concerts coming Orlando’s way this summer

As Kim Deal once tunefully opined, "Summer is ready, if you are." Well, we're not because it's going to be brutally hot and there will more than likely be a bunch of hurricanes. But hey, at least the concert calendar looks big-fancy-city level impressive!

So throw your cares to the wind, stop doom-scrolling news about our cruel joke of a state government (for a sec) and soak your ears in favored sounds. Whether you like Paramore, Stevie Nicks, Death Grips, the Cavalera brothers, Dresden Dolls, black midi, Danny Brown or even Godflesh (or all of the above? you absolute champion) — you're in luck this summer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Acid Mothers Temple, ST37 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $17.

Kenia Os 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$99.50; 407-934-2583.

Pouya, Fat Nick, Kxllswitch 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30; 407-648-8363.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 407-358-6603.

Stevie Nicks 6:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $105-$1000; 800-745-3000.

Thrice, Holy Fawn 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$80; 407-934-2583.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

MAY 26-28

Culture Fete Weekend 8 pm; Culture Fete Village, 9755 Delegates Drive; $50-$100; 352-874-3304.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

16th Annual Hurricane Party Noon; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $40-$65; 407-322-7475.

Prison Affair, Ch.83, Silo, Coffee Stain 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

The Steel Woods 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Hijas De La Muerte, Audible Parts, Caustic Bats, Pilot Jonezz 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Bryson Tiller 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $49.95-$110.95; 407-934-2583.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Dermot Kennedy 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$79.50; 407-934-2583.

Narrow Head, Graham Hunt 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Blessd 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $74-$94; 407-351-5483.

Deeper, Foyer Red 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

Palace 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $28-$45; 407-648-8363.

San Holo 9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$59.99; 570-592-0034.

San Sebastian El Aplauso 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $90.22-$196.72; 407-358-6603.

Summer Salt, The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $26; 407-704-6261.

Waterparks, Hunny 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Loveless 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $26.50; 407-246-1419.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Heart Attack Man, Super American, Arm's Length, Photocopy 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $19; 407-704-6261.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Matt Maeson, Mikey Ferrari 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$30; 407-648-8363.

JUNE 8-11

Dirtybird CampINN Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; $210-$260.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The Brian McKnight 4 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51.50-$68.80; 407-351-5483.

Subhumans, Upchuck 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

JUNE 9-10

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $168.64-$301.01; 407-295-3247.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Brooks and Dunn, Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$165; 800-745-3000.

Melrose Pop Festival 2 pm; Melrose Center, 101 East Central Blvd.; free.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Anees, Michael Minelli 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$65; 407-934-2583.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Declan McKenna 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $32.50-$79; 407-648-8363.

Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $76-$150; 800-745-3000.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

The Rocket Summer, hellogoodbye 7:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave,; $22; 407-246-1419.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Men I Trust 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $28-$40; 407-351-5483.

Orlando R&B Music Experience 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

JUNE 16-18

The Dresden Dolls 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $50; 407-246-1419.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Assemblage 23, Mari Kattman, Element 104 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $23; 407-673-2712.

Beltran 8 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $10-$25; 407-985-3507.

Feid 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $99.50-$149.50; 407-351-5483.

JChris: Noche De Orgullo: Celebrating Queer Latine Artists 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $25; 321-234-3985.

Lettuce, Steel Pulse, Makua Rothman 5:30 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $44.50; 407-703-1777.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Fonseca 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.99-$225.24; 844-513-2014.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

The Beths 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; 407-648-8363.

black midi 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Ricardo Arjona 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $58-$298; 800-745-3000.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, Animals As Leaders 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55.50-$116.50; 407-351-5483.

Jacuzzi Boys, Snacks 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Bebe Rexha 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $40-$55; 407-351-5483.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Fleet Foxes, Uwade 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $36-$47; 407-351-5483.

Mvtant 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

We Are the Union, CatBite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-648-8363..

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Peter Frampton 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $62.50-$147.50; 407-351-5483.

Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo 6:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $36.50-$96.50; 800-745-3000.

Souls of Mischief 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25-$30; 407-704-6261.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

The Struts 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $35-$165; 407-648-8363.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Godflesh, Prison Religion 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25-$30; 407-673-2712.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Larry's Market Run 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39.50-$89.50; 407-934-2583.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Bit Brigade 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Flatland Cavalry, Pony Bradshaw 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $22-$60; 407-934-2583.

Teen Suicide 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Illenium 6 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $49.50-$55; 407-295-3247.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Analepsy, Cognitive, Wormhole, Necroticgorebeast 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; 407-673-2712.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Ted Nugent 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; 407-351-5483.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $41.50-$155; 800-745-3000.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Michael Franti and Spearhead 5:30 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $26-$41; 407-703-1777.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Starting Line, flor 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $48.50-$101; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Voodoo Glow Skulls, Less Than Jake, Devon Kay and the Solutions 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $26.50-$70; 407-934-2583.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague, Chase Petra 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18-$20.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Sam Smith, Jessie Reyez 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Havok, Toxic Holocaust, I AM, Hammerhedd 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

NF 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $56-$66; 407-823-6006.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Between The Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers Of Nihil 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.

Jackson Browne 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$450; 844-513-2014.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Big Time Rush, Max, Jax 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $19-$495; 800-745-3000.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

Sister Hazel 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20-$65; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Glaive, Origami Angel 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$52.50; 407-648-8363.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Stephen Marley 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35.50-$51.50; 407-351-5483.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Little Stranger 5 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $49.50; 407-703-1777.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Rubén Blades 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $47-$227; 800-745-3000.

Danny Brown, JPEGMafia 7 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $35.00-$39.50; 570-592-0034.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Max and Iggor Cavalera: Morbid Devastation, Exhumed, Incite 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50; 407-648-8363.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Beres Hammond 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $43.50-$73.50; 407-351-5483.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Aurelio Voltaire 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$20; 407-704-6261.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Slightly Stoopid, The Movement, Iya Terra, Artikal Sound System 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $54-$192; 407-295-3247.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Needtobreathe 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $52.50-$120; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Dethklok, Babymetal, Jason Richardson 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $50-$225; 407-295-3247.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Spitalfield, Shane Henderson, Rookie Of The Year 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Intocable 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $44.50-$114.50; 844-513-2014.

Kamelot, Battle Beast 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $32.50-$37.50; 407-351-5483.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Nate Smith 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$125; 800-745-3000.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Matt and Kim 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$50; 407-648-8363.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Alejandro Sanz 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46-$256; 800-745-3000.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Grupo Barak 7 pm; Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $25-$99; 321-697-3333.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd 6:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $46-$52; 407-351-5483.

Death Grips 8 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $35; 570-592-0034.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Carin Leon 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.50-$295.50; 800-745-3000.

Flogging Molly, The Bronx 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39.50-$130; 407-934-2583.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Arcángel 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Tegan and Sara, Carlie Hanson 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $36-$56; 407-351-5483.