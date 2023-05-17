Rounding up the choicest indoor and outdoor options on Orlando's brewery and taproom scene

OK, it's summer. It's hot outside (if one wants to generously describe the consequences of a climate crisis we've yet to effectively mitigate), and for the locals who aren't terribly concerned about the state of their livers (or are sober for whatever reason — we don't ask, and don't judge), Orlando's got a wide variety of local brewing options.

While tourists who flock to the City Beautiful have just a short time to explore, those of us who stick around and build families here (biological or chosen) understand the importance of supporting our local neighbors (and drinking their beer). This year, we've come up with a list of some of Orlando's best indoor tap rooms and outdoor brewery spaces, depending on what you're into, or when the weather permits.

Got your designated driver ready? Let's go:

Orlando's Best Indoor Taprooms

Broken Strings

1012 W. Church St., brokenstringsbrewery.com

A jewel for beer lovers, nestled in the heart of Parramore, and located less than half a mile from Exploria Stadium. Come for the beer, the occasional live music, to watch the games (or to pregame) — stay for the eclectic, music-themed art splayed across the walls, the welcoming staff and ... well, yes, the beer, too.

OK, but is there outdoor seating?

Yes, there are several tables outside for outdoor seating.

Deadwords

23 N. Orange Blossom Trail, deadwords.com

A spacious brewery, also located in Parramore, that offers a suave, cool-as-a-cucumber vibe. There's plenty of indoor seating — including high-tops and long tables — so it's a neat spot for larger parties (total capacity for the main tasting room is ~125), with a food menu featuring pizza, pretzels and more.

OK, but is there outdoor seating?

Yes, there is a fair amount of outdoor seating, featuring long tables and benches.

RockPit Brewing

10 W. Illiana St., rockpitbrewing.com

A spacious venue with plenty of indoor seating and big-screen TVs for the games. Come for the beer, stay for the brewery's GIF-heavy explanation of the Trump/Pence sign posted in the window next door (tldr; it's not theirs, they don't deserve the ire) and the "weird stares" that staff definitely aren't giving customers. (We thought the staff were pretty nice and chill, tbh.)

OK, but is there outdoor seating?

Yes, but limited.

Tactical Brewing

4882 New Broad St., tacticalbeer.com

With some of the best art around for their cans and merch, Tactical Brewing offers a moderately sized indoor space that's kept cool for when the heat is just Too Much. Located in Baldwin Park, it's a great spot to scooch over to after a walk around Lake Baldwin, or after grabbing food at one of the neighboring restaurants.

OK, but is there outdoor seating?

Yes, limited outdoor seating is available as well.

Ten10 Brewing

1010 Virginia Drive, ten10brewingcompany.com

Walk into Ten10, and you'll be met with a relaxed, moderately-sized taproom just off Mills Avenue, with no pretense, a welcoming crowd of regulars, and a beer for pretty much anyone/everyone.

OK, but is there outdoor seating?

There are a few spots outside to seat your caboose, but outdoor seating is limited.

Orlando's Best Outdoor Brewery Spaces

Hourglass Brewing

2500 Curry Ford Road, hourglassbrewing.com

With its home base in Longwood, the family-owned Hourglass Brewing offers up a spacious indoor taproom in the Hourglass District of Orlando. If you're looking to enjoy good weather, you can't go wrong with their shaded patio space.

OK, but is there indoor seating?

Yes! Their Orlando location offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

1300 Alden Road, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com

Within walking distance of both Lake Ivanhoe and Lake Highland, Ivanhoe Park Brewing offers a pleasant outdoor space that regularly hosts indie markets and parking lot parties.

OK, but is there indoor seating?

Yes! There's seating at the bar, as well as several tables throughout their small indoor area — good for smaller parties, and/or to escape the heat.

Persimmon Hollow — Lake Eola

227 N. Eola Drive, persimmonhollowbrewing.com

Mere steps away from Lake Eola (and swans!), Persimmon has a number of long picnic benches, chairs and tables located along the side of the building — and doubles as a cute spot for weekend brunch and mimosas.

OK, but is there indoor seating?

Yes! There's plenty of indoor seating, and a full food menu for pre-, mid- or post-beer noms.

Sideward Brewing

210 N. Bumby Ave., sidewardbrewing.com

Nestled in the heart of the Milk District, Sideward offers a welcoming outdoor space, with seating available both inside and outside their taproom. They also host food trucks and, occasionally, live music.

OK, but is there indoor seating?

Yes, but limited.