Orlando pools perfect to dip your toes in

With Central Florida humidity and temperatures inching up higher as summer grows near, it's essential to find ways to take a break from the blazing heat.

Luckily, the greater Orlando area has a variety of places for you to make a big splash without driving all the way out to your nearest beach. (Or buying a pool, who even has that money?) We've compiled a list of some of the best places to swim this summer if you don't have a pool and want a fun day out. If you're still looking for more options on top of those offered in this list, check out the Find a Pool page on the City of Orlando's website.

Orlando Watersports Complex Aquapark

8615 Florida Rock Road; 407-801-7977; orlandowatersports.com

Thrill-seekers don't need to be floating in the waves to escape the heat — just check out the Orlando Watersports Complex. This inflatable aquapark welcomes adventurers 6 years old and up who are looking for a fun way to spend their afternoon, testing their limits and trying not to get bounced off into the water below. Pricing varies by the hour, but starts at $30 a person with a 10% discount for individual bookings purchased through their website.

Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort

12205 S. Apopka Vineland Road; 407-239-0444; resortpass.com

Located minutes from Walt Disney World, the Sheraton offers two pools, a waterslide, hot tub areas, outdoor food and drink service and lawn games to any families looking to take a quick day-cation in the sun. Adult day passes start at $20 and children get in free.

Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites — Waterpark

14500 Continental Gateway Drive; 407-387-5437; resortpass.com

While this Holiday Inn may seem plain from the outside, a world of fun is waiting at the waterpark on the inside. What used to be the much-missed Nickelodeon Hotel is still a fun place for children to have fun sliding down multiple waterslides, playing with interactive water toys and waiting for the giant water bucket to pour over the play area. (Don't worry, there are two jacuzzis and a more casual swimming pool on the property as well.) Day passes start at $35 for children and $45 for adults.

Hilton Orlando

6001 Destination Parkway; 407-313-4300; resortpass.com

Arguably, there's no better way to relax on a hot day than floating down a lazy river. If this sounds like the ideal scenario to you, check out the Hilton Orlando, which also includes a larger pool area complete with waterslides, whirlpools, a kid's play area and poolside service. Day passes start at $25 for adults and $15 for children (infants get in free).

Bob Makinson Aquatic Center

2204 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee; 407-870-7665; kissimmee.gov

The Bob Makinson Aquatic Center has all you need for a fun family day at the pool. With entry costing a mere $5 (2-year-olds and under are free), patrons have access to the swimming lanes, diving boards, a children's play area, concessions, a locker area and even a waterslide. The pool will reopen for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

Oviedo Aquatic Center

;148 Oviedo Blvd., Oviedo; 407-971-5565; cityofoviedo.net

The Oviedo gymnasium and aquatic facility is a combination recreation facility equipped not only with multiple pools, but also a full gymnasium, rock-climbing walls, basketball courts and a playground, among other features. It's got a little something for everyone.