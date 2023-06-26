2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Winter Park couple drop lawsuit against OceanGate CEO in light of his death

Rush reportedly refused to refund the Hagles more than $210,000 they spent on planned expeditions

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge The Titan submersible was reported missing the morning of June 18. The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had imploded days later. - Screen capture courtesy PBS Newshour/YouTube
Screen capture courtesy PBS Newshour/YouTube
The Titan submersible was reported missing the morning of June 18. The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had imploded days later.
The Winter Park couple who sued OceanGate Expedition CEO Richard Stockton Rush have announced they will drop the lawsuit following his death aboard the Titan sub.

Marc and Sharon Hagle, the Winter Park couple famously known for being the first married twosome to go on a commercial space flight together, filed a lawsuit against Rush for fraud in February. Rush reportedly refused to refund the Hagles more than $210,000 they spent on planned expeditions to the wreckage of the Titanic that never happened.

The couple has since had their attorneys withdraw all legal action against Rush following his death in the implosion of the Titan sub, according to a statement released by the couple's spokesperson.

"Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives," the statement reads. "We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans.

According to the lawsuit, the Hagles' battle with Rush dates back to 2016. The couple considered requesting a refund for a scheduled trip to their Titanic wreckage in 2017, but Rush convinced them to stay on until the next planned expedition. They signed new contracts after Rush allegedly promised refunds if there were further delays.

When the delays kept coming, the couple finally requested a refund and ultimately filed a fraud lawsuit against Rush.

The Titan submersible carrying Rush and four other passengers went missing the morning of June 18. The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday the Titan had imploded near the Titanic shipwreck, killing all five people on board.

“Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect and dignity are more important to the human soul,” the statement continued. “We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
