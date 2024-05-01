BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Threatened eastern indigo snakes released in Florida preserve in effort to restore state ecosystem

The release, a longtime goal of federal and state officials, is part of an effort to restore some balance to Florida’s ecosystem lost in the 1980s

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Carson Peña of The Nature Conservancy releases an eastern indigo snake into a gopher tortoise burrow at the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve north of Bristol. - Photo via Jim Turner/NSF
Photo via Jim Turner/NSF
Carson Peña of The Nature Conservancy releases an eastern indigo snake into a gopher tortoise burrow at the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve north of Bristol.
In a quiet preserve along the eastern bank of the Apalachicola River, 41 eastern indigo snakes were released Tuesday into gopher tortoise burrows.

The release, a longtime goal of federal and state officials, is part of an effort to restore some balance to Florida’s ecosystem lost in the 1980s as development limited eastern indigo snakes’ range and people hunted for other prey, primarily rattlesnakes but also gopher tortoises. Eastern indigo snakes are a federally designated threatened species.

“We're just providing assurance that the population will continue to grow,” said Brad O’Hanlon, coordinator of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s reptile and amphibian conservation efforts.

“And hopefully, we'll be at a point where we don't have to do this anymore,” O’Hanlon continued before the release at The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve. The preserve is the only place in Florida where eastern indigo snakes are being reintroduced.

Non-venomous, the bluish-black snakes can reach lengths of eight feet. Those released Tuesday were mostly about 3 feet long and 2 years old, after being raised at the Central Florida Zoo’s Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation.

“They'll hopefully thrive out here and get to be closer to that full size,” Catherine Ricketts, manager of The Nature Conservancy’s preserve, said.

The snakes are considered indiscriminate eaters, with an ability to overpower other snakes.

“Their favorite flavor of snake is venomous snakes,” James Bogan, director of the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, said. “That's their jam. They just want to eat venomous snakes.”

Along with efforts at the Northwest Florida preserve, restoration under the guidance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also ongoing in Alabama’s Conecuh National Forest, just north of the Florida state line.

The Nature Conservancy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Central Florida Zoo and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been coordinating releases at the Florida preserve for eight years.

Tuesday’s was the largest and helped exceed the halfway mark of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s goal of 300 snakes being released in the region.

O’Hanlon said a positive sign that the snakes are taking hold is that two hatchling indigo snakes were found at the preserve last fall.

“Having them on the landscape just shows that you have a complete ecosystem. … all the functional parts are there,” O’Hanlon said. “And that's the landscape that we want in North Florida. That's our historic landscape. And that's what we're trying to maintain.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Disney Springs Patina Restaurant Group workers seek to organize, ask employer for fair union process

By McKenna Schueler

Julie Ruiz, an employee of Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs, at the public launch of a new organizing campaign with Unite Here. (April 29, 2024)

Florida ranks next to dead last in average teacher pay nationwide, new report shows

By McKenna Schueler

Florida ranks next to dead last in average teacher pay nationwide, new report shows

Judge releases 8 of 9 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UF; one held on bond over felony charge

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

Judge releases 8 of 9 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UF; one held on bond over felony charge

Police make first arrests in Florida of pro-Palestinian protesters at two university campuses

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

An unidentified University of Florida police officer and Florida Highway Patrol trooper walk a handcuffed protester away from the site on the university's campus where law enforcement arrested nine pro-Palestinian protesters late Monday, April 29, 2024. They were among the first such arrests on campuses in Florida.

Low-cost airline Avelo now offers nonstop Orlando to Miami flights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Low-cost airline Avelo now offers nonstop Orlando to Miami flights

Disney Springs Patina Restaurant Group workers seek to organize, ask employer for fair union process

By McKenna Schueler

Julie Ruiz, an employee of Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs, at the public launch of a new organizing campaign with Unite Here. (April 29, 2024)

Suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell qualifies to run for old position

By News Service of Florida

Suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell qualifies to run for old position

Write in your nominations for Best of Orlando® 2024 now through May 6

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Write in your nominations for Best of Orlando® 2024 now through May 6
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us