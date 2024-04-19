BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

The Hall on the Yard now closed amid lawsuit over unpaid rent

A sign that reads 'Permanently Closed' hangs on the front door, although the hall has not made an official announcement.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge The Hall on the Yard now closed amid lawsuit over unpaid rent
Photo via The Hall on the Yard/Facebook
The Hall on the Yard food hall in Ivanhoe Village has closed amid a lawsuit with its landlord over unpaid rent, according to court records. Records indicate that the Hall on the Yard owes nearly $250,000 in unpaid rent.

Marketed as "the world's first full-service food hall," the space housed nine food stalls, five event spaces and three premium cocktail bars. Now, a sign that reads “Permanently Closed” hangs on its front door, although the hall has not made an official announcement pertaining to its closing.

Bungalower first reported the hall had closed on April 18.

The Hall’s parent company, Ivanhoe Place Propco, filed a lawsuit against The Hall April 15, alleging the hall owes $249,105 in unpaid rent plus utilities. Ivanhoe Place Propco asked the court that the food hall be evicted, in addition to paying the rent.

According to the complaint filed by Ivanhoe Place Propco, The Hall on the Yard's parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2023. They were supposed to continue to pay rent, which did not happen even after notices were served, according to records.

Read the full complaint here.


One of the hall's vendors, Shay's Kitchen, released a statement on Facebook Thursday, stating that they were unexpectedly served a five-day notice to vacate the premises. The statement also says that Shay's Kitchen fulfilled all of its financial obligations and that they’re looking for another location to reopen.

“In the notice, Shay’s Kitchen was named as a Defendant. In a letter attached to the notice, we were informed that we are not legally responsible for any of the issues but are named merely because the court system requires the landlord to do so,” the post reads.

"The issues at hand are entirely beyond our control or involvement," the post continues.

Jamal Wilson, owner of The Hall at The Yard LLC, faced a similar fate with his other concepts a few years back. The Hall on Franklin in Tampa closed in 2020, as well as The Hall at Ashford Lane in Atlanta. Wilson’s New Orleans concept also closed in 2022.

Wilson is also selling his Tampa home, according to property records.

The Hall on the Yard opened in 2022. It was originally supposed to open in 2020, but faced delays due to supply shortages.

Alexandra Sullivan

