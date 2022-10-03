ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 1:49 pm

click to enlarge Home damange in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Home damange in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance.

The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

There are several ways to apply for this assistance:

1. By telephone — 800-621-3362.
2. Through the FEMA mobile app.
3. Through the Disasterassistance.gov website.

To be eligible you must live in one of the above counties; one resident of your household must be a United States Citizen, a non-citizen national or a qualified immigrant; and you must be able to demonstrate serious need beyond what your insurance has given.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
