Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

City officials announced the award-winning eatery would be spreading its Caribbean-themed reach in Central Florida. The new location could also benefit from a neighboring redevelopment project city leaders are considering.
The timeline for the opening of Salt Shack’s new location is not clear yet, although on April 25 Salt Shack announced on their Facebook page that hiring has begun for the new restaurant.
“We have been looking for a very unique place to open, and we have certainly found that in Clermont,” the founders said in a release.
Clermont officials are also exploring the idea of redeveloping Clermont’s existing 8th Street Pier, which is bordering the restaurant space. The plan is to allow docking for 76 boats and eight jet skis, making the pier more substantial. The project is still being developed.
The new location will invite boaters from the connecting Clermont Chain of Lakes. Guests will be able to dock along the shore while dining.
The original location, Salt Shack on the Bay, opened in 2019 in Tampa. The founders leased the 6,670 square-foot space at 846 W. Osceola St. on the south shore of Lake Minneola.
According to their website, Salt Shack is a fine dining, "rustic-refined" eatery that will feature fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails. The menu for its Tampa location features a seafood-centric array of offerings such as grilled Gulf shrimp, coastal crab cakes, oysters, clams and day-boat fish.
More details are coming soon, Salt Shack says.
