Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

The opening date of the new location is not announced yet

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 2:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont
Photo via Salt Shack on the Bay/Facebook
After years of success, Tampa's waterfront restaurant Salt Shack on the Bay is set to open a second location in a vacated lakefront space in downtown Clermont.

City officials announced the award-winning eatery would be spreading its Caribbean-themed reach in Central Florida. The new location could also benefit from a neighboring redevelopment project city leaders are considering.

The timeline for the opening of Salt Shack’s new location is not clear yet, although on April 25 Salt Shack announced on their Facebook page that hiring has begun for the new restaurant.

“We have been looking for a very unique place to open, and we have certainly found that in Clermont,” the founders said in a release.

Clermont officials are also exploring the idea of redeveloping Clermont’s existing 8th Street Pier, which is bordering the restaurant space. The plan is to allow docking for 76 boats and eight jet skis, making the pier more substantial. The project is still being developed.

The new location will invite boaters from the connecting Clermont Chain of Lakes. Guests will be able to dock along the shore while dining.

The original location, Salt Shack on the Bay, opened in 2019 in Tampa. The founders leased the 6,670 square-foot space at 846 W. Osceola St. on the south shore of Lake Minneola.

According to their website, Salt Shack is a fine dining, "rustic-refined" eatery that will feature fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails. The menu for its Tampa location features a seafood-centric array of offerings such as grilled Gulf shrimp, coastal crab cakes, oysters, clams and day-boat fish.

More details are coming soon, Salt Shack says.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando cop facing charges after being pulled over for speeding, refusing to show license

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando cop facing charges after being pulled over for speeding, refusing to show license

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

By Chloe Greenberg

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

Nazi demonstrators wave DeSantis sign and swastikas outside Disney World in Orlando

By McKenna Schueler

Nazi demonstrators wave DeSantis sign and swastikas outside Disney World in Orlando

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Also in News

Florida public employees get a first wave of mailers rife with disinformation about the state’s new union bill

By McKenna Schueler

Flyer created by the Freedom Foundation, a billionaire-backed nonprofit, targeting public employees affected by a new law affecting public sector unions.

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

By Chloe Greenberg

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

Florida citrus industry set to end season with lowest numbers in nearly a century

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida citrus industry set to end season with lowest numbers in nearly a century

Florida universities weigh risks, benefits of artificial intelligence in higher ed

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida universities weigh risks, benefits of artificial intelligence in higher ed
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us