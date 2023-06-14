Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

The original location, Salt Shack on the Bay, opened in 2019 in Tampa. The founders leased the 6,670 square-foot space at 846 W. Osceola St. on the south shore of Lake Minneola.



According to their website, Salt Shack is a fine dining, "rustic-refined" eatery that will feature fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails. The menu for its Tampa location features a seafood-centric array of offerings such as grilled Gulf shrimp, coastal crab cakes, oysters, clams and day-boat fish.



More details are coming soon, Salt Shack says.

