Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces charges for deputy who lit suspect, himself on fire during Wawa arrest

Any charges that may be brought against Mr. Barreto are unjustified. What crime did he commit which would have caused him to even flee?" said NeJame in a statement to the press. "He had no record or firearm. He’s never even owned a gun, and he didn’t have one on him when he was set ablaze."



click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Mark NeJame 26-year-old Jean Barreto suffered severe burns during a botched arrest by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.



