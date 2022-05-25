VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando and Tampa get first crack at Walmart's plan for drone delivery in Florida

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 7:10 pm

Orlando and Tampa get first crack at Walmart's plan for drone delivery in Florida
photo via Walmart pressroom
Diapers and hotdog buns will take to the sky when drones begin delivering Walmart orders to Florida doorsteps.

Today, Walmart announced that a first-of-its-kind partnership with DroneUp, a drone service company, will allow qualifying stores to deliver orders by drone in as little as 30 minutes.

For a delivery fee of $3.99, over 100,000 Walmart items can be delivered via drone. The company expects to make over 1 million deliveries via drone in a year, according to a press release.

Walmart says Florida is among one of six states where this service will be available by the end of the year, with Tampa and Orlando to see first action, according to Axios.

Drone orders must be placed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and weigh under 10 pounds.

After an order is placed, the item(s) will be packaged, loaded into a drone and delivered to the yard of the address that placed the order. Participating stores will host a team of certified pilots to fly the drones, insuring safe flight operations for deliveries. Which model of drones has not been specified.

Walmart believes that this method of delivery will be beneficial for its customers, saving them both time and money.

This story first appeared on our sister site, Creative Loafing Tampa.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Don Jr. and Eric Trump raise price on Florida beach house to $59 million

Don Jr. and Eric Trump are renting out their home near Mar-A-Lago for $208K per month
The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River

The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River
Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price

Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price
This Deland dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

This DeLand dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

News Slideshows

Don Jr. and Eric Trump raise price on Florida beach house to $59 million

Don Jr. and Eric Trump are renting out their home near Mar-A-Lago for $208K per month
The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River

The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River
Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price

Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price
This Deland dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

This DeLand dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

News Slideshows

Don Jr. and Eric Trump raise price on Florida beach house to $59 million

Don Jr. and Eric Trump are renting out their home near Mar-A-Lago for $208K per month
The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River

The largest private island for sale in Florida is this 224-acre retreat in the middle of the St. Johns River
Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price

Lake Nona country club estate hits the market at record-breaking price
This Deland dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

This DeLand dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

Trending

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

Epcot visitor claims $40,000 in fraudulent charges after losing her Apple Watch on 'The Seas with Nemo & Friends'

By Alex Galbraith

Epcot visitor claims $40,000 in fraudulent charges after losing her Apple Watch on 'The Seas with Nemo &amp; Friends'

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

By News Service of Florida

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

Florida alligator with chunk of jaw missing is 'doing alright'

By Colin Wolf

Florida alligator with chunk of jaw missing is 'doing alright'

Also in News

New Florida elections chief hems and haws on whether Biden won election

By Jim Turner, NSF

New Florida elections chief hems and haws on whether Biden won election

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

By News Service of Florida

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

Florida's bonefish have a drug problem

By Max Steele

Florida's bonefish have a drug problem

Florida law banning deplatforming on Facebook, Twitter ruled unconstitutional

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida law banning deplatforming on Facebook, Twitter ruled unconstitutional
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us