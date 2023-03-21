Lake Eola’s missing swan babies were actually swiped by raccoons

After the emotional rollercoaster of a whodunnit that has been this week's Lake Eola swan saga, we finally have answers.
The lake's iconic swan populations drew attention over the weekend when community members and officials realized several baby swans were missing from its waters. After a slew of investigations and heroic gestures, surveillance video has revealed the culprits were actually raccoons.
The rare black-necked cygnets, hatched just last week, were first reported missing during the weekend. On Sunday, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan received messages on social media that four of swan couple Queenie and Tango's five babies disappeared.
Sheehan, historically an advocate for the downtown birds, jumped on the scene and literally jumped into
the lake, rescuing the only baby swan left.
A review of nearby surveillance camera footage revealed the swan snatchers to be several raccoons. They are seen going into the nest, and the four babies are never seen leaving.
Queenie, Tango and their one remaining baby have since been removed from the lake. They're said to be cleared to return to the open water once the little one is bit older.
This is not the first time Queenie has endured tragedy. Nearly four years ago, one of two male swans brought in to court Queenie died suddenly from a liver disease
. Five years prior, her lover lost his life to a popcorn overdose
. Then
a necropsy revealed that the dead swan was in fact a female.
It really is a jungle out there.